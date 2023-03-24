Cam Smith Says He Hasn’t Lost Any Friends Since Joining LIV Golf, Insinuating That The Media Is Creating Drama

Videos by OutKick

Any player who has left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf has been cast as a villain in the eyes of many. There has also been a perception that players who jumped ship for the Saudi-backed circuit have lost all ties with players on Tour. Cam Smith says that isn’t the case at all, at least not for him.

Smith recently joined the ‘Howie Games‘ podcast and made it very clear that any friends he had on the PGA Tour before he moved to LIV Golf are still very much his friends.

“All the guys that I was mates with are still my mates,” the Aussie explained. “No one has told me to piss off or not talk to them ever again. I’d like to think that I’m a pretty easy person to talk to and if anyone ever wanted to confront me, I’m all about talking about it and making sure they’re comfortable with it as well.”

“It’s not my spot to step on anyone’s toes and that’s the last thing I wanted to do. It’s just a move I felt was right for my career.”

It goes without saying that some in the media have fabricated some of the ‘drama’ going on between LIV players and PGA Tour players, but Smith’s situation is a bit different than others.

Smith, whether it be with another player or someone behind the scenes, hasn’t taken shots at anyone at the PGA Tour. He simply made his move to LIV Golf, banked a ginormous check, and has gone about his business.

The same can’t exactly be said for Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, and Rory McIlroy – those three have burnt any and all bridges they shared.

