Rory McIlroy Torches Patrick Reed, Confirms He Ignored Him Before Reed Allegedly Threw A Tee At Him

A Tuesday report claimed that Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in frustration at the Dubai Desert Classic after the World No. 1 ignored him. While McIlroy says he never saw a tee tossed in his direction, he did confirm that he purposefully ignored the LIV golfer.

McIlroy, who has become the unofficial spokesperson of the PGA Tour, did not mince words when talking about what exactly occurred in the practice area.

“I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice, and I didn’t really feel like… I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him,” said McIlroy.

“So I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that’s what happened. And if roles were reversed and I’d have thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting a lawsuit.”

Absolutely ruthless.

So here’s the video of Rory ignoring Patrick Reed and Reed playfully tossing a tee at him. pic.twitter.com/jPATKCmFFQ — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) January 25, 2023

McIlroy’s comment about expecting a lawsuit was a direct shot at Reed’s many ongoing legal battles at the moment. The American recently threatened CNN and Jake Tapper with a defamation lawsuit.

McIlroy’s point, however, was focused on the lawsuit he’s been subpoenaed in regarding a players-only meeting last year.

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve,” McIlroy told the media.

“So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well.”

“I’m living in reality, I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake.”

McIlroy is arguably the most candid and honest professional golfer in the world when speaking with the media. He’s had countless classic soundbites over the years and taken plenty of jabs at LIV Golf, but this very well could be his finest work yet.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris