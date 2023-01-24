Patrick Reed Reportedly Throws Tee At Rory McIlroy After World No. 1 Ignores Him

Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy are both teeing it up in this week’s Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. And the two wasted no time in creating some serious drama ahead of the event.

According to Spanish outlet TenGolf as relayed by The Independent, Reed threw a tee at McIlroy after the World’s No. 1 ranked player ignored him.

The report paints the picture that Reed gave a salute to McIlroy’s caddie while walking over to greet him, but when he approached McIlroy he wanted nothing to do with him. McIlroy was apparently looking at the ground and continued to do so while Reed stood next to him “for a few seconds.”

After realizing McIlroy wasn’t just messing around, Reed walked away, but not before he reached into his pocket and threw a tee toward him.

The Rory McIlroy – Patrick Reed feud takes on a new chapter.

It’s worth mentioning that this is a report and there is no video evidence of the incident, but you couldn’t draw up a better script as the LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour saga continues to unfold.

Reed is already the lead villain in the golf world and his move to LIV Golf only improved his status in that regard a year ago. Then you have McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world and the unofficial spokesperson of the PGA Tour who hasn’t skipped an opportunity to bash the Saudi-backed circuit.

While the golf gods have blessed us with this report of Reed chucking a tee at Rory, all we need now is for the two to be paired together at some point this weekend.

