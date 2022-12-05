Rory McIlroy Explains Why He’s Made It His Mission To Be Such A Pain To Greg Norman

Rory McIlroy has become the unofficial spokesperson of the PGA Tour dating back to when LIV Golf was only just a rumor. Greg Norman, being the CEO of LIV, has taken his fair share of jabs at McIlroy and their back-and-forth has created what is arguably the biggest rivalry in golf today.

McIlroy recently sat down with the Sunday Independent. He offered what is essentially a timeline of his feud with the two-time major winner.

It all started in February 2020 when rumors of the Premier Golf League (PGL) were growing louder and louder. McIlroy became the first player to say he wouldn’t be joining. He citied uncertainties and the league being funded by the Saudis as to driving factors.

Norman, who was tied to the PGL, didn’t appreciate what McIlroy had to say.

“He (Norman) wasn’t happy, and we had a pretty testy back-and-forth and he was very condescending. ‘Maybe one day you’ll understand’ and all this (stuff),” McIlroy explained.

Fast-forward a little over a year later and McIlroy took the high road with Norman.

Rory McIlroy has called for the resignation of LIV CEO Greg Norman. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy And Greg Norman Were On Good Terms For A Split Second

After watching ‘The Shark’ documentary that highlighted Norman’s collapse in the 1996 Masters, McIlroy said that he sent Norman a text: “hopefully it reminds everyone of what a great golfer you were.” McIlroy also explained that Norman had reached out to him after his own collapse at Augusta National in 2011.

“Watching it reminded me of how you reached out to me in 2011. I just want to say that I’ll always appreciate it. It meant a lot. I know our opinion on the game of golf right now is very different, but I just wanted you to know that and wish you all the best,” McIlroy continued.

“So, a bit of an olive branch, and he came back to me straight away: ‘I really think golf can be a force for good around the world… I know our opinions are not aligned but I’m just trying to create more opportunities for every golfer around the world.”

Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the vibes may have been positive after that exchange, they didn’t last long.

Just a few weeks after their back-and-forth, Norman claimed that McIlroy had been brainwashed by the PGA Tour.

Understandably so, McIlroy took issue with Norman’s comment. He decided at that moment he was going to be a pain in the Aussie’s side from that point forward.

“I thought, you know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his a– as possible,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy has certainly kept his promise but kept a level head in the process.

The 33-year-old has been open and honest that he believes that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could one day co-exist. But the only way that can happen is if Norman resigns as CEO.

