Tiger Woods Joins Rory McIlroy, Calls For Greg Norman To Resign As LIV CEO

If LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are ever going to co-exist then Greg Norman cannot be involved, according to Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner recently echoed the same message shared by others: Norman needs to resign as LIV CEO.

Every opportunity that’s presented itself, Woods has taken a swipe at the Saudi-backed circuit. He remained consistent with his criticisms of LIV Golf and Norman during his press conference ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Asked if the Tour and LIV Golf could one day co-exist, Woods took aim at the Aussie.

“Not right now. Not with their leadership. Not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening,” Woods explained. “As Rory said and I said it as well, Greg’s got to leave.”

Tiger Woods believes Greg Norman must go if LIV and the PGA Tour can co-exist. (Getty Images)

Tiger Woods Not The Only One Calling For Greg Norman’s Resignation

As Woods noted, Rory McIlroy has also publicly called for Norman to resign as LIV CEO.

McIlroy has stated numerous times that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can co-exist, but the biggest obstacle in that endeavor is Norman. The 33-year-old took a stronger shot at Norman claiming he isn’t an “adult.”

“I think Greg needs to go, to exit stage left,” McIlroy said earlier this month. “He’s made his mark but I think now is the right time to say you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.”

There are no signs of Norman stepping down as LIV CEO. Honestly, Norman seems to enjoy some of the world’s best players on the opposite side of the aisle taking shots at him.

While the Aussie may eventually leave LIV it isn’t going to be because Woods and McIlroy asked.