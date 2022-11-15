Rory McIlroy Calls For Greg Norman To Resign As LIV CEO, Says There Needs To Be An ‘Adult In The Room’

Rory McIlroy has not once hesitated from ridiculing LIV Golf whenever the opportunity has presented itself. While he’s pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour countless times, his latest shot at the Saudi-backed circuit and LIV CEO Greg Norman may be his harshest words yet.

While McIlroy isn’t a supporter of LIV Golf by any means, he’s explained numerous times that LIV and the PGA Tour need to find a way to work together. The biggest hurdle to even starting those conversations about the two sides getting along is Norman.

In McIlroy’s opinion, Norman needs to resign from his post as LIV CEO so “adults” can work together.

Rory McIlroy has called fro the resignation of LIV CEO Greg Norman. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

McIlroy Says Norman Has “Made His Mark”

McIlroy, now the No. 1 player in the world, shared his opinions about Norman ahead of this week’s DP World Tour Championship.

“I think there’s a few things that need to happen,” McIlroy said. “So there’s obviously two lawsuits going on at the minute – there’s PGA Tour versus LIV and there’s this one that’s coming up with the DP World Tour in February. Nothing will happen if those two things are still going on.

“And then I think from whatever happens with those two things, there’s a few things that I would like to see on the LIV side that needs to happen. I think Greg needs to go, to exit stage left. He’s made his mark but I think now is the right time to say you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.

It’s certainly worth mentioning that McIlroy’s harsh words towards Norman come a week after the 67-year-old took a swipe at the Northern Irishman. Norman mocked McIlroy’s words that LIV was “dead in the water” in a social media post.

The most important piece(s) to this seemingly never-ending puzzle are the two lawsuits, which McIlroy was sure to note.

This entire feud was always headed to court and given the egos running each of the opposing sides it seems inevitable a court’s ruling is going to force a move and not actually a person in power on either side.

