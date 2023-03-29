Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson Say Media Is Creating The LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour Rivalry

Videos by OutKick

The rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is legitimate, but some players who have made the jump to the Saudi-backed circuit are claiming the rivalry only really exists on paper.

The biggest storyline heading into the Masters next week will undoubtedly be about the 18 LIV golfers in the field, how they play, and any drama that may or may not develop between them and PGA Tour players at Augusta National.

Those stories that come from the situation will only become a thing if the media decides to run with it. Behind closed doors, the drama some in the media are thirsty for simply is not happening, at least not according to Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson.

“Obviously, the media and the storylines are going to be obviously LIV versus PGA Tour and all that kind of stuff, but really, at the majors, top players in the world are going and playing against each other no matter where they come from,” Reed, who joined LIV Golf last year, told ESPN. “For us, at least for myself, it’s going to be business as usual going out and playing.”

Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson blame the media for creating drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Is The Media To Blame For The PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf Drama?

Patrick Reed was in the middle of a controversy with Rory McIlroy earlier this season that involved him tossing a tee in his direction, but even looking back on that moment, the drama was certainly heightened by the media.

The initial report made it sound as if the two really got into it, but then the video was released and it wasn’t all that noteworthy. Well, until Reed called McIlroy an “immature child.”

Watson, who made his debut with LIV Golf earlier this year, shared that same sentiment.

“I’m going to be honest, man,” Watson explained. “It’s only awkward in the media. I’ve talked to people that are going to be there. I’m going to sign up with Jason Day and [Cameron] Young in the Par 3. Some guys have already asked me to play some practice rounds.

“Media is the only one that is pushing it. I have nothing against anybody.”

The media and most golf fans are hoping for fireworks at Augusta National this week, both inside the ropes and outside the ropes, but based on what Reed and Watson have to say the golf world may be out of luck.

