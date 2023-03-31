Cameron Smith Calls Out Haters Who Say Liv Players Don’t Play Real Golf Anymore

Videos by OutKick

LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith called claims that he doesn’t play “real golf” anymore “B.S.”

Smith spoke to reporters about critics on Thursday ahead of LIV’s stop in Orlando. It’s a good time to do it too. He’ll be one of 18 LIV golfers traveling to Augusta National Golf Club to compete at the 2023 Masters.

“Obviously, first and foremost for me, I’m trying to go there and play the best golf I can,” Smith said, per ESPN. “I think it is important for us to go there, really show a high standard of golf, which we know we’re all capable of.

LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith lines up a shot during the tout’s stop in Orlando. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Smith Hopes To Make Most Of Majors Appearances

Smith said that he hopes he and his fellow LIV competitors will make the most of their appearances in Majors this year.

“Most of us will get four cracks at it this year [in the majors], and hopefully we get maybe a win out of it. Maybe we just show a really hearty effort. I think, for us, internally, there’s a lot of chatter going around about ‘these guys don’t play real golf anymore.’ And I think it’s B.S. to be honest. And we just want to show people that.”

That ‘real golf’ comment has to do with how LIV Golf is comprised of 54-hole tournaments with no cuts.

However, Smith said that he hopes everything will be smooth between LIV players like himself and the PGA Tour regulars.

“I’m really not sure, to be honest. I hope that it’s fine,” Smith said. “I’ve had a great career around Augusta, and I hope I haven’t pissed anyone off. I guess we’ll wait and see. There are a few guys who have a stronger stance [on LIV].”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle