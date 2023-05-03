Brooks Koepka Can Still Close, Knocks Up Sports Illustrated Wife Jena Sims

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka has put a bun in the oven. The star golfer announced Wednesday that he and wife Jena Sims are expecting their first baby in the coming months, taking to Instagram to fire off a couple mandatory belly kissing pictures.

Koepka and Sims tied the knot last summer, and the former PGA star-turned-LIV-rebel didn’t waste much time on the reproduction front.

Hey — he may not be able to close the deal on Sunday at Augusta, but our man knows how to get the job done where it matters most!

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka expecting baby

My guy! Sink that putt, Brooksie!

Love Brooks Koepka. I know some people despise him because he’s Hall of Fame smug, but I love it. Give me cocky Brooks over the depressed, defeated Brooks we saw in Full Swing any day of the week and twice on Sundays.

Now, if our man could just learn to rise to the occasion down the stretch at the Masters like he does in bed with Jena, he’d be golden.

Seriously, Brooks — give me just one damn good approach shot. One time for me, kid.

In any event, I think he sleeps just fine at night. Clearly Koepka is healthy again for the first time in years, playing great golf, has a smokeshow wife and now a kid on the way.

Let’s have a damn year, Brooks! Now let’s go get a Slurpee from 7-11.