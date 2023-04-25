LIV Golfers Are Eligible For The U.S. Ryder Cup Team, And Brooks Koepka & Dustin Johnson Want In

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest questions in golf heading into 2023 was whether or not LIV golfers would be eligible to compete in this year’s Ryder Cup in Italy. Now that they’ve gotten the answer they were hoping for. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson seem to have their sights set on representing the United States.

Seeing as how LIV golfers have been suspended by the PGA Tour, the only way they can earn Ryder Cup qualification points is in the four majors. In other words, any LIV golfers who want to qualify on points alone and not rely on a captain’s pick will have to put together four incredibly strong weeks on the four biggest stages in the game.

Brooks Koepka could earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the door is open, and the PGA of America has confirmed that LIV golfers are eligible for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. While LIV golfers have been suspended by the PGA Tour, they’re still members of the PGA of America meaning they’re eligible to not only earn Ryder Cup points, but be selected for the team.

“PGA of America membership is a requirement to be eligible to participate on the U.S. Ryder Cup Team,” the golf governing body told GOLF.

“Under the PGA of America membership rules there are classifications that currently allow LIV Tour members to retain their PGA of America membership status. PGA TOUR members are considered A3 classification. Because the LIV players paid their membership dues before June 30, 2022, they will retain their membership through the end of June 2023 and then through a grace period that runs through the end of June 2024.”

Koepka and Johnson currently rank 17th and 32nd, respectively, in the U.S. team standings.

The Ryder Cup will take place at the end of September, so the grace period is what’s keeping the hopes alive for any LIV players eyeing a spot on the U.S. team. You can count Johnson and Koepka as two players vying for a spot to represent their country.

“I would love to, absolutely. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed playing and in the last Ryder Cup I played pretty well,” Johnson told the Sydney Morning Herald. “It’s one of my favorite events to play in. I’d love to. If I play well for the rest of the year, hopefully, I’ll get a consideration.”

Dustin Johnson wouldn’t mind representing the U.S. in the 2023 Ryder Cup. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Johnson won all five of his matches during the 2021 Ryder Cup to help lead the U.S. to a dominant victory. He was also a member of the 2016 team who won the event as well.

Koepka wasn’t as excited about the prospect as his LIV counterpart, but certainly made it clear he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to play in what would be his fourth Ryder Cup.

“It’s not up to me so I can’t make that decision, but if they choose us, we’ll be ready to go,” Koepka said.

Like any past Ryder Cup captain, Zach Johnson will face some difficult decisions when it comes to making his selections in a few months. The Ryder Cup is bigger than LIV vs. the PGA Tour, however, and selecting the best and most in-form players, regardless of affiliation, will be at the forefront of his decision-making process.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris