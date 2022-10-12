Dustin Johnson Gives Incredible Tongue-In-Cheek Answer About ‘Regretting’ Decision To Join LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson has had one hell of a run during LIV Golf’s inaugural season. On top of signing a reported four-year, $125 million contract to join the Saudi-backed circuit, Johnson has been named LIV’s Individual Champion. The reward for such honor is a cool $18 million payday.

Johnson has played great golf since joining LIV — his average finish in six events is sixth — and has simply been awarded for it in the form of millions and millions of dollars.

DJ is rightfully a happy man at the moment. He shared just how great a mood he’s been in lately with an all-time sarcastic remark during a recent press conference.

During Wednesday’s presser ahead of this week’s LIV event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Johnson was asked if his move to join LIV Golf has met his expectations. He decided to have fun with his answer.

“We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here,” Johnson said with a smile. “It’s just so terrible. I’m sitting there last night thinking about it, it was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can’t get over it.”

Dustin Johnson finally admits that he regrets his decision to join #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/XdQ5d3Iy6Z — LIV Golf Latest (@LIVGolfLatest) October 12, 2022

Johnson is known for having a no-care-in-the-world attitude, and his joke about regretting the move to LIV is just the latest example of that.

Plenty of professional athletes try to act like as nonchalant as possible, but DJ is the king of nonchalantness.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris