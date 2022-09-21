Dustin Johnson Gets Asked Awkward Question Involving Paulina Gretzky And A Fishing Pole

Dustin Johnson is used to being asked questions about his wife Paulina Gretzky at this point of his career. After all, she has 1 million followers on Instagram alone and is the daughter of the greatest hockey player of all time, you can’t blame people asking questions about her.

Having said that, Johnson had never been asked the type of question he got during last week’s LIV Golf event in Chicago.

While talking with the press Friday, well-known Instagram influencer ‘Drunk By The Turn’ got his chance to ask DJ a question, and man, did he deliver.

“As an avid fisherman, if you were stranded on an island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?”

Instead of immediately saying “Paulina” like any other man would when asked the question, Johnson had fun with his answer.

“I can’t answer that question,” Johnson said with a huge grin on his face.

Say what you will about LIV Golf, but the Saudi-backed circuit has gone all-in on adding more fun to professional golf, and that includes allowing non-traditional media not only to attend news conferences but to ask questions.

Just imagine the eye-rolls across the media room when a guy that introduced himself as ‘Drunk By The Turn’ asked Johnson that question.

This sort of lighthearted content isn’t for the traditional, die-hard golf fan out there, but that’s not who LIV Golf is catering to. From its inception, LIV has tried to make the game more fun and accessible for everyone, and this is the perfect example of that.

Johnson ended up finishing in a tie for second in the LIV Chicago event while Cam Smith earned his first win on the breakaway circuit.