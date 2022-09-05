Paulina Gretzky And Dustin Johnson Get Wild After LIV Golf Win

Dustin Johnson won more than $4 million at Sunday’s LIV Golf event. And afterwards, he and wife Paulina Gretzky celebrated accordingly.

And by the looks of it, they may still be going.

Johnson sunk an eagle putt to best Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri in a dramatic overtime finish. The heart-racing moment had Gretzky darting for her man immediately after he drained the putt.

Gretzky then greeted Johnson by laying one on him. She did so with the type of enthusiasm that accompanies the realization that you’re now entitled to half of $4 million.

BOLTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 04: Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates with wife, Paulina Gretzky, after winning the LIV Golf Invitational – Boston in a playoff at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 04, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images ).

This Wasn’t Johnson’s Only Sunday Win

In addition to winning the 54-hole LIV event, Johnson scored another $750,000 for his team’s (Four Aces) win in the tournament’s team event.

Johnson, 38, and Gretzky, 33, wasted little time celebrating DJ’s pair of pricey wins. Gretzky posted a number of videos to her Instagram reel, first reliving Johnson’s winning putt, then showing the couple partaking in drinks from 30,000 feet.

She captioned video of Johnson’s putt by saying: “I got excited at the end.”

Gretzky and Johnson celebrate. Photo c/o Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC sprays champagne on teammate Pat Perez after winning the team championship during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images )

Paulina Gretzky And Johnson Married In May

Johnson’s win took place roughly five months after the couple tied the knot. Gretzky and Johnson were married in Walland, Tennessee in April and now have plenty of extra change for a post-LIV season honeymoon.

Photo c/o Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Sunday’s event took place at Boston’s The Oaks golf course at The International. This was the fourth LIV event of the Saudi-backed league’s inaugural season.

And apparently, the most fun – at least for Johnson, Gretzky and their friends.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates husband Dustin Johnson’s win with friend Kristina Melnichenko. Photo c/o Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Johnson’s Sunday win in Boston was his first since joining LIV Golf. He’d previously won two majors and 22 PGA Tour events. But landing Paulina Gretzky’s undoubtedly his most impressive feat.