The Paulina Gretzky-Dustin Johnson Wedding Video Is Out & It’s Awesome

Let’s get this out of the way real quick: Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson’s wedding video should be commissioned by the Tennessee tourism department to run on TV like the ‘Pure Michigan’ ad campaign.

Once again, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter has knocked it out of the park with her choice of a video production team to capture all the special moments from Paulina and DJ’s April wedding in Walland, Tennessee at the five-star Blackberry Farm resort.

We’re talking Hollywood-level production here. Just look at how the cinematographer set the opening scene high above Blackberry Farm as the birds — possibly imported from Augusta where DJ won a green jacket — chirp away.

As someone who has watched dozens of wedding videos as part of his job over the years — Tony Romo’s wedding video was great in its own way — I can say with conviction that this is GOLD.

I know what you’re thinking: He’s just saying this because it’s Paulina and Dustin. He wouldn’t care if they weren’t Hollywood and golf royalty.

That’s partly true.

How many times do we see the Hollywood types do a ceremony in California at some cliffside castle where helicopters fly over to get shots of the couple saying their vows with the Pacific Ocean in the background. It’s played out.

Again, I’ve been at this game a long time and I can’t remember royalty of this level who’ve picked Tennessee for their fairytale wedding. I’ve tracked Paulina’s moves for over a decade and I can say Tennessee would’ve been one of the last places where I would’ve suspected she would get married.

Then you throw in a video team that knew the exact shots to include and you have an action-packed wedding video that DJ won’t mind watching in a decade when Paulina dials it up on their smart TV.

He might even request it on a random Thursday night to see those sweet stripes the Blackberry Farm grounds crew threw down for the wedding.