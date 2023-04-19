Brooks Koepka Knows What Went Wrong During Sunday Masters’ Struggle, But Isn’t Going Into Detail

Videos by OutKick

It’s been nearly two weeks since Brooks Koepka struggled on Sunday at the Masters to finish four shots back of eventual champion Jon Rahm. The four-time major winner has had time to reflect on what exactly went wrong that afternoon but isn’t exactly chomping at the bit to share those details.

Ahead of this week’s LIV Golf event in Australia, Koepka spoke about squandering the two-shot lead he had when third-round play resumed on Sunday morning. While he shared insight into his process of dealing with a tough defeat on one of the game’s biggest stages, he refused to share his big takeaway.

“You kind of take some time to digest it all,” Koepka told the media in Australia. “Did a good job of that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and just kind of relaxed and tried to think about why it happened, why I played bad on Sunday, or Saturday-Sunday.”

“I’m always pretty honest with myself, and normally it goes on what I was thinking and what I was doing. It was nice to get to the bottom of it.”

Brooks Koepka figured out what went wrong during Sunday’s round at the Masters, but isn’t going into detail. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By no means does Koepka have to share insight into what he ‘got to the bottom of,’ but it is a bit odd that he wants to keep those details so close to the vest. Saying you figured out with wrong and then almost teasing whatever that ‘it’ was is certainly a unique tactic.

Koepka is finally back to being healthy, which is what he credited most for his strong performance at Augusta National. As long as he remains healthy he should be a threat in the other three major championships left on the calendar.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris