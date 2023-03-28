Bronny James Uses Younger Brother As Dunk Prop, Which Is Precisely What Younger Brothers Are For

Videos by OutKick

Just because your old man is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer doesn’t mean the typical dynamics of an older brother/younger brother relationship go out the window. Just ask Bronny and Bryce James.

Bronny was showing off his dunking skills at Powerade JamFest, a place for some of the best high school basketball players in the nation to congregate ahead of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Bronny James dunked over Bryce 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TWPXoYm5U5 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 28, 2023

For reference, Bryce James is a little brother in name only. He stands at 6-foot-3 and Bronny cleared him by quite a bit.

Anyone who has had a younger brother — or has been a younger brother — knows the drill. The younger brother is the one who has to strap on the goalie pads for a street hockey game. They’re the one who has to shag balls wall the older brother takes BP. And, as we see in this case, they’re the one who has to be a prop while the older brother dunks.

I have a younger brother and this is precisely how it works. Fortunately for me, we live in different states because he is now much bigger and stronger than I am.

I never had the hops to dunk when we were kids, however, I can assure you that if I did, most of my childhood would’ve been spent posterizing my little bro.

That’s what you’re supposed to do… until they can fight back, at which point, maybe don’t do that.

Bronny James is one of the headliners of this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. He’s still dragging out his collegiate decisions (the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree does it?) At the moment, he’s fielding offers from the likes of Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.

