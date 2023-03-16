Kevin Durant Encourages Bronny James To Go To College, Predicts Which School He’ll Attend

Videos by OutKick

All signs seem to be pointing to Bronny James forgoing college and immediately making the jump to the professional game before being eligible for the NBA. Kevin Durant doesn’t necessarily see that as the best move for LeBron James’ son.

Bronny, who will graduate from Sierra Canyon High School in just a couple of months, is garnered as a four-star recruit by most recruiting websites. Given who his father is, every school in the country would like to add him to its roster given how much-added publicity, and revenue, Bronny would bring to a program.

Bronny himself would of course bring in serious NIL dollars if he went the college route as well, but beyond that, Durant believes the college game still has plenty of talent and would rather see Bronny go that route than perhaps going overseas for a year.

“There’s still some amazing talent in college right now. With so many different routes — the OTEs, going overseas, going to Australia — all that stuff is cool. But still, going to college, I feel like that’s a great route because it’s still on the big stage,” Durant, who played one season at Texas, said on his podcast.

Durant even has a school in mind that Bronny should attend.

The Phoenix Suns’ forward would like to see James take his talents to USC. Given that the Trojans play in Los Angeles, LeBron and the James family would be close, plus the Pac-12 is one of the better conferences in college basketball which would give Bronny a nice opportunity to develop his game while playing meaningful basketball.

USC is one of three schools that has officially offered Bronny, according to 247 Sports, with Memphis and Ohio State being the other two.