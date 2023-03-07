LeBron James Praises His Son Bronny While Hypocritically Ripping NBA Players For Slacking

Videos by OutKick

For once, LeBron James actually was right about something, until of course he had to make it about himself. Or in this case, his son Bronny.

LeBron, the recently crowned NBA all-time leading scorer, took to Twitter on Monday night to throw some shots about the lack of hustle by players in the league today.

Fair point, of course.

NBA fans have been vocal with their criticism of the lack of consistent play from top stars like James himself, who opt out of games because of “load management.”

James had a point until he then brought in his son Bronny, and claimed that he would be better than some of the NBA players today.

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

BRONNY JAMES IS A HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR

I like how LeBron says it’s hilarious, when literally so many NBA fans think that some of what he does is just as bad, if not worse.

LeBron, who is the NBA’s chosen one, has enough influence in the league and his word holds tremendous value. Instead, he remains silent on the same things he just decided to publicly tweet about.

In fact, I was shocked that he actually called out some of the players for once. One may think it is hypocritical of him. Check this fan sign from January, before LeBron’s latest injury:

A sign left at Barclays Center after tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/QDz3tBZofl — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 31, 2023

LEBRON IS PUTTING ADDED PRESSURE ON HIS SON

Also, let’s be honest.

Any kid knows it is CRINGE when their parent says things like this. It’s embarrassing, it’s not cool, they know how they would react if someone else’s father said that, and now others are doing it to Bronny.

By all accounts, Bronny James is a damn good basketball player. The Sierra Canyon high school senior is expected to declare for the NBA draft for the 2024-25 season.

However LeBron should be careful about putting even more additional pressure on his son, or even a target on him. You know that some veteran players would love to put him in his place and teach him a lesson. It comes with the territory and overall competitiveness. High school ISN’T the NBA.

You know who LeBron reminds me of with his tweet?

LaVar Ball.

Remember how annoying and over-the-top he was about his sons?

It resulted in all three of them getting booed tremendously. Their father deliberately contributed to that. So I’d urge caution to LeBron. Bronny is already going to get crap for being who he is. The 38-year-old LeBron needs to realize that the world is a lot different these days for high schoolers than when he was 18. Social media was non-existent back then. It can easily contribute both positively and negatively to an athlete’s performance.

LaVar Ball is the outspoken father of three NBA players. (Getty Images)

You know what would be great?

If Bronny did the complete opposite of his father.

Whereas LeBron was too scared to ever do the NBA Slam Dunk competition — because in my opinion he couldn’t stand possibly hurting his reputation and his image if he didn’t absolutely crush it — Bronny should participate in it his rookie year. The fact that LeBron never did it is wild to me, especially when he claims to be the GOAT. The real GOAT, Michael Jordan, participated and won it twice. Even Kobe did it in his rookie year.

Another thing that Bronny should be careful about? Actually playing games.

The way the NBA is heading, fans will be lucky if they’re able to see Bronny play in 10 games thanks to the new “load management” craze. Fans of the league are fed up with paying hundreds of dollars on tickets only to have their favorite players sit on the bench because God forbid they play back-to-back games!

Bronny can thank his father for that as well.