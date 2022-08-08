LaVar Ball Tossed From Drew League Game

LaVar Ball’s still doing LaVar Ball things.

Mr. Big Baller Brand himself, whose love affair with cameras and microphones is rivaled only by the Kardashian crew, went viral this weekend after he was ejected from a Drew League game in which he was coaching.

For context, getting tossed from the Drew League is roughly the equivalent of being sent to the showers early during a televised celebrity All-Star game. It just doesn’t happen. Unless of course you wanted it to. And in the case of LaVar, that very likely was his intention.

It all went down on Saturday when Papa Ball argued a referee’s call during a Drew League Pro-Am run. Ball was coaching the Big Baller Brand team – featuring one of his sons, LiAngelo.

Witness LaVar get the heave-ho below.

LaVar Ball was ejected @DrewLeague! Gelo scored 52 of BBB's 79 points

Tra Holder had 63 in the 34-point win pic.twitter.com/1VQmEMmj1W — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 7, 2022

Per the public address announcer, LaVar was hit with double technicals and therefore had to leave the court. He had to be coaxed into actually exiting as Bobby Vinton’s classic “Mr. Lonely” blared over the gymnasium’s speakers.

A nice touch from the in-game DJ, no doubt. However, even someone with novice interest in LaVar would know that the father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball would be anything but lonely. He very likely had a camera crew eagerly awaiting his return.

Ball likely wasn’t too upset about getting tossed. His early exit sparred him from having to watch Big Baller Brand take a 34-point loss.

Between the loss and the ejection, maybe Ball forego the bench and stay in his lane.

