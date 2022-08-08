LaVar Ball Tossed From Drew League Game

LaVar Ball’s still doing LaVar Ball things.

Mr. Big Baller Brand himself, whose love affair with cameras and microphones is rivaled only by the Kardashian crew, went viral this weekend after he was ejected from a Drew League game in which he was coaching.

For context, getting tossed from the Drew League is roughly the equivalent of being sent to the showers early during a televised celebrity All-Star game. It just doesn’t happen. Unless of course you wanted it to. And in the case of LaVar, that very likely was his intention.

LaVar Ball
LaVar Ball (L), father of basketball player LiAngelo Ball and the owner of the Big Baller brand, sits with his other son LaMelo Ball during a promotional event in Hong Kong on November 14, 2017.
(c/o ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images).

It all went down on Saturday when Papa Ball argued a referee’s call during a Drew League Pro-Am run. Ball was coaching the Big Baller Brand team – featuring one of his sons, LiAngelo.

Witness LaVar get the heave-ho below.

Per the public address announcer, LaVar was hit with double technicals and therefore had to leave the court. He had to be coaxed into actually exiting as Bobby Vinton’s classic “Mr. Lonely” blared over the gymnasium’s speakers.

A nice touch from the in-game DJ, no doubt. However, even someone with novice interest in LaVar would know that the father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball would be anything but lonely. He very likely had a camera crew eagerly awaiting his return.

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball (2) posts up against Chicago Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball (2) during a NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls on November 29, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Ball likely wasn’t too upset about getting tossed. His early exit sparred him from having to watch Big Baller Brand take a 34-point loss.

Between the loss and the ejection, maybe Ball forego the bench and stay in his lane.

 

