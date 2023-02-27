Charles Barkley Rips NBA Load Management Problem: ‘People Working In The Steel Mill Are Tired Too’

Videos by OutKick

The NBA has a load management issue and the only things it’s hurting are the league itself and its fans. Charles Barkley played in an era where basketball players actually played basketball and even as someone paid millions to talk about and promote the league, he isn’t afraid to call it as he sees it.

Each and every night it seems like superstar players around the league are sitting out. Whether it be the second game of a back-to-back or a player catching the oh-so-popular ‘non-COVID illness,’ players are finding ways to miss games.

Earlier this month Barkley predicted that the NBA is headed for a lockout sooner rather than later because of this issue.

On Monday’s edition of ‘First Take,’ Barkley expanded on the load management issue and made the spot-on point that steel workers and other blue-collar workers don’t just sit out from working when they feel like it. Those blue-collar workers aren’t being paid $40 million or more to play basketball, either.

Charles Barkley: ‘Disrespectful To The Fans’

“I don’t think fans get mad if you’re making $30, $40, $50 million if you play basketball every night, but you can’t make $30, $40, $50 million and then sit out games,” Barkley said. “I think it’s disrespectful to the game, I think it’s disrespectful to the fans. These fans are paying their hard-earned money.”

“It ain’t like we’re working in the steel mill, brother,” Barkley continued. “There are people working in the steel mill every day and I’m pretty sure they’re tired too, but they go to work every day.”

Charles Barkley weighs in on load management in the NBA:



"You can't make $30, $40, $50 million and then sit out games. I think it's disrespectful to the game, I think it's disrespectful to the fans." pic.twitter.com/WLFTnhRCV7 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 27, 2023

Leave it to Chuck to talk sense, and to Stephen A. Smith’s credit, he appeared to agree with everything the Hall of Famer had to say.

Again, this goes back to the fans who are paying hundreds of dollars to come to watch certain players play. More often than not the injury report isn’t made public until just before tip-off meaning the fans that may have spent $200 a week ago to watch Ja Morant or LeBron James play don’t know if they’re out for the game until plans are in motion to get to the game themselves.

Try re-selling that ticket you spent $200 on two hours before tip when the superstar isn’t on the floor. Good luck.

Barkley and Smith admitted that they don’t know how to fix the issue, but hopefully, someone does sooner rather than later.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris