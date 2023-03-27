Videos by OutKick

With the McDonald’s All-American Game set to tip off on Tuesday night, JuJu Watkins, Bronny James and D.J. Wagner are exemplifying the impact of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) on the current era of high-level high school and college sports. They are unable to wear the standard uniform for the game because of deals that they signed ahead of the 2022/23 basketball season.

The McDonald’s All-American Game, played for the first time in 1978, features the nation’s best high school senior basketball players in the country on both the men’s and women’s side. It is sponsored by Adidas.

As such, all of the uniforms, shoes and gear are Adidas brand. That creates a conflict of interest for three of the most high-profile recruits in this year’s game.

James, a four/five-star combo guard and son of LeBron, stands 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He has yet to commit to his future school, but is considered to be down to a final three of Oregon, Ohio State and USC.

Wagner, a five-star combo guard and son of former Memphis star and NBA player Dajuan Wagner, stands 6-foot-3, 165 pounds. He is the top ranked player at his position and committed to Kentucky back in November.

27 points for DJ Wagner at the Hoophall Classic. Got where he wanted all game with his impressive handle and change of pace, finished skillfully at the rim and was in attack mode all game long. pic.twitter.com/NFFpqtLuqP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 15, 2023

Watkins is the No. 1 girls basketball recruit in the country and two-time USA Basketball U-17 gold medalist. She committed to USC over South Carolina and Stanford.

JuJu Watkins dropped a 60 PIECE on Senior Night 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vJm25bsRtj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 1, 2023

Watkins, Wagner and James all signed NIL deals with Nike. They are playing in a game sponsored by Adidas. So how does that work?

Well, by signing with Nike, none of the three star hoopers can wear Adidas shoes. Their contract with “the Swoosh” does not allow them to wear anything but Nike kicks.

They can, and will, wear Adidas uniforms during the McDonald’s All-American Game and practices. They won’t wear Adidas shoes during the game or practices.

While the rest of their teams are wearing the shoes given to them for the game, the trio of Nike signees are not.

NIL in full force at McDonald’s All American practice. Every single player is wearing adidas shoes except Bronny James and DJ Wagner, who both signed major Nike shoe deals this past fall. This is the first McD’s game I’ve ever covered where players weren’t in head-to-toe adidas. pic.twitter.com/lnp8Nmi4Ji — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) March 26, 2023

Juju Watkins wearing KDs for today’s practice. Also wore Nike yesterday – same as Bronny James (pictured in Kobes today) and DJ Wagner. They all signed NIL deals last year. pic.twitter.com/H3EFQVNe3e — Wilko (@wilkomcv) March 27, 2023

Watkins, James and Wagner’s shoes — and games — will stand out on the court this week.

Bronny James was making plays at Mc Donald’s All American 😳his shot making and playing in catch and shoot is 🔥 🎥 @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/Yb5sN7Uev1 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) March 27, 2023

DJ Wagner had an impressive first day at Mc Donald’s All American Camp 🔥 he was getting down hill knocking down shots and making some good passing reads 🎥 @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/XNgzXWm6XT — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) March 27, 2023

This will be no different come tipoff on Tuesday night. While their shorts and jerseys will feature the Adidas logo, and teammates will wear Adidas shoes, Watkins, James and Wagner will be the only three wearing Nike shoes.

NIL has had a massive impact on college basketball, including Miami’s run to the Final Four. The impact has reached the high school level and is on full display this week in Houston.