Bronny James’ Recruitment Reportedly Down To Three As Commitment Timeline Takes Shape

Bronny James’ recruitment is starting to wind down. The four-star recruit, and son of LeBron, is reportedly starting to narrow down his list with a commitment on the not-so-distant horizon.

Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James dribbles up the court during a high school basketball game between Sierra Canyon and Wheeler in The Chosen-1’s Invitational at Galen Center on January 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

As part of the Class of 2023, Bronny chose to forgo the Early Signing Period for basketball back in November. That means that he will be allowed to sign next on April 12, or as late as May 17.

However, it sounds like his future program won’t have to wait that long to find out.

Bronny’s recruitment, while subject to intense interest and speculation, has been kept mostly under wraps. Memphis, Ohio State, USC, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina and Oregon are all in the mix. That’s the more broad list.

According to the Los Angeles Times, it’s down to three: the Ducks, the Buckeyes and the Trojans. And the same report states that Bronny is expected to make a final decision at the conclusion of his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School.

The Trailblazers conclude their regular season with the Mission League Tournament on the first three days of February. Playoffs will take place not long thereafter.

Depending on how deep Sierra Canyon goes in the bracket, Bronny’s commitment could come as soon as early/mid March. He would then sign a month later.

Bronny James’ top-three contains three separate ties.

LeBron grew up in Akron, Ohio. He is a big supporter of Ohio State. Bronny visited Columbus last fall.

Nike founder Phil Knight attended and graduated from Oregon, and pumps a lot of money back into the school and its athletic department. Bronny, like his father, has already signed an NIL deal with Nike. That connection with the athletic apparel company makes the Ducks interesting in that regard, though the Buckeyes and Trojans wear Nike as well.

As for USC, Bronny would not have to stray far from home. The James family resides in Brentwood, which is less than 15 miles from campus. LeBron, of course, plays for the Lakers.

Staying home and playing under the bright lights of Los Angeles at a program which has reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two years is not a bad option. Think of the NIL opportunities!

Wherever Bronny ends up, it is sure to make a splash. His development during his senior season has made him an extremely enticing prospect, even beyond his last name.