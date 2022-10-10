Nike Signs Bronny James To NIL Deal

updated

LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, hasn’t decided where he’ll be playing college hoops, but he already has himself a solid NIL deal with Nike.

Bronny was one of five players whom the sportswear giant announced they had struck NIL deals with. The others were Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Stanford’s Haley Jones, and two-more high school stars, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the younger James would be on Nike’s radar, given that his old man has had a long relationship with the company. His first signature sneaker hit the market in 2003; nearly 20 years ago.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me,” James said in a statement.

Bronny James Visits Ohio State, Rocks OSU Jersey

It was also announced that part of James’ agreement with Nike will go toward the LeBron James Family Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the LeBron James Family Foundation works to help kids in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James will soon need to commit to a college but has a long list of potential suitors. He already has offers from several major schools. Ohio State, USC, and Oregon, the latter of which also happens to have deep ties to Nike.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

Bronny JamesLeBron JamesNikeNIL

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply