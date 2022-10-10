Nike Signs Bronny James To NIL Deal

LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, hasn’t decided where he’ll be playing college hoops, but he already has himself a solid NIL deal with Nike.

Bronny was one of five players whom the sportswear giant announced they had struck NIL deals with. The others were Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Stanford’s Haley Jones, and two-more high school stars, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.

BREAKING: Nike has signed 5 student-athletes to NIL endorsement deals:



• Bronny James, Sierra Canyon guard

• Caitlin Clark, Iowa PG

• DJ Wagner, Top 2023 guard from Camden, NJ

• Haley Jones, Stanford guard

• JuJu Watkins, Sierra Canyon guard pic.twitter.com/RFX1eY1TFv — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 10, 2022

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the younger James would be on Nike’s radar, given that his old man has had a long relationship with the company. His first signature sneaker hit the market in 2003; nearly 20 years ago.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me,” James said in a statement.

It was also announced that part of James’ agreement with Nike will go toward the LeBron James Family Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the LeBron James Family Foundation works to help kids in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James will soon need to commit to a college but has a long list of potential suitors. He already has offers from several major schools. Ohio State, USC, and Oregon, the latter of which also happens to have deep ties to Nike.

