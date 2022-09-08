Details From Bronny James’ Visit To Ohio State Sets The Bar For Future Recruiting Trips

LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny, is the biggest name in college basketball recruiting in a very long time. Although he is not the top-ranked recruit in his class, the 17-year-old is the son of the greatest basketball player of the modern era— if not of all-time.

In turn, his every move throughout the recruiting process will be documented and highly-scrutinized. Much like Arch Manning in football.

As a Class of 2023 recruit, Bronny’s decision is not near but it’s not far.

Should a decision come sooner than later, he could sign during the Early Signing Period in November. More than likely, he will ink the dotted line sometime during the normal signing period between mid-April and mid-May.

Bronny has three scholarship offers already from Memphis, USC and Ohio State, but there is a long way to go in the process. He will continue to receive offers and continue to take visits.

Over the Labor Day weekend, Bronny took his first visit to a college campus. He and his dad returned to Ohio and stopped by tOSU, which will set the bar for future trips.

(courtesy: @bronny / Instagram)

Of course, Bronny did the whole picture-in-uniform thing while in Columbus. And, of course, the pictures sent the internet and the Buckeye state into a frenzy.

BRONNY JAMES VISITS OHIO STATE, ROCKS OSU JERSEY

In addition to his photoshoot, new details from the visit have emerged. According to Eric Bossi of 247 Sports, the visit went well.

While on campus at Ohio State, Bronny and his parents were able to meet with the staff and ask questions. They were also able to attend a team practice and went over some film with the coaches.

The James family also took in a football game at The Horseshoe on Saturday.

By all accounts, the Buckeyes did a good job hosting LeBron Sr. and LeBron Jr. However, when you look at the team’s roster and recruiting classes, there may not be the playing time that he is looking for.

Again, it will be the first of many visits, so the Buckeyes were given the opportunity to make the first impression. Will it also be the one that lasts?