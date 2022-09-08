Bronny James Visits Ohio State, Rocks OSU Jersey

Toying with the good people of Ohio appears to be a James family tradition.

LeBron’s son, Bronny, is following his dad’s footsteps and tormenting Ohioans by posting teaser photos of himself in an Ohio State Buckeyes uniform.

Like father, like son.

Bronny is in the midst of deciding where he will take his talents to play college ball. That tour took them back to his home state, where the Jameses hit up the Ohio State-Notre Dame game.

LeBron was decked out in Ohio State merch too, opting for a Buckeye’s hockey sweater.

Lebron to OSU hockey confirmed pic.twitter.com/2Vx43zn918 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 3, 2022

Whether you’re a Buckeyes fan who wants Bronny to play one season in Columbus before bouncing to hoop it up with his Pops or want him as far away as possible, the Jameses are toying with people’s emotions.

Depending on your point of view the pictures of Bronny in Buckeyes’ scarlet and grey either fill you with excitement or blind rage.

Last time I checked, those are both emotions, and strong ones at that.

According to The Athletic, Ohio State is just one of a handful of schools vying to get a James on their roster. Memphis, UCLA, USC, and Oregon.

The 17-year-old is currently gearing up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle