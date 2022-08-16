Oregon Ducks Emerges As Front-Runners To Land Bronny James

Bronny James, 17-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has one year left of high school hoops before his highly anticipated debut in the collegiate ranks.

Entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School, Bronny has reportedly garnered interest from schools such as Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, USC and UCLA.

One team speculated to have a lead at the negotiation table is Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks.

According to On3.com’s Jamie Shaw, Oregon is amping up its recruitment of the young James and is believed to be the current frontrunner.

“We are told James is going to go through the process,” Shaw reported. “At this point, the plan is to take virtual visits, Zooms, and in-person visits and go through the whole experience. Sources tell us that at this point, Oregon has a lead and that James will end up in Eugene.”

INTEL: One school has emerged as the leader to land Bronny James



With the James family already boasting a connection to the area with LeBron’s lucrative Nike partnership, based in Beaverton, Oregon may be able to win the sweepstakes.

“LeBron James signed a lifetime deal with Nike toward the end of 2015. Oregon is Nike’s flagship program. Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight attended school in Eugene and remained very close to the program. James and Nike are reportedly business partners in other ventures as well,” added On3.

Bronny is currently playing overseas for California Basketball Club on the AXE Euro Tour. He put up a ridiculous poster against U18 French Select on Monday.

The heir to King James’ throne has ranked in the top-50 high school recruits in the nation, floating around the 40s.

