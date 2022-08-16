Bronny James Shows Off Hops With In-Game Poster; LBJ Reacts To Insane Dunk

Upcoming senior and high school baller Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is spending his offseason playing in Europe alongside younger brother Bryce James.
Being the righteous heir to the King’s basketball legacy, all eyes were on Bronny as he faced off against U18 French Select on Monday.
Playing for California Basketball Club at the AXE Euro Tour, 17-year-old Bronny made his mark on Monday’s tour game highlight reel with a high-flying poster.
WATCH:
Leading 45-33, Bronny took the fast-break play into his own hands. He dribbled left and switched to his right hand for the slam. The young James took off with incredible hops and floated gracefully like Mary Poppins after catching air.
Despite Bronny’s 25-point performance, CBC lost the game, 97-85.
LeBron couldn’t hold back a tweet to praise his son after the big-time slam.
