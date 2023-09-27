Bronny James Sits Out USC Practice, Amid Recovery From Cardiac Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James is missing USC practice as he recovers from his cardiac arrest on June 24.

LeBron James’ 18-year-old basketball prodigy has been “doing well” in his recovery but is still not cleared to resume practice, according to USC men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield (via ESPN). Bronny missed Monday’s first practice for the Trojans.

Enfield previously commented on Bronny’s recovery, noting that the team will not rush James back to action.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield said after practice at USC. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.

“[Bronny’s] around when he can be,” Enfield added. “And he’s getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he’s being the true student-athlete.”

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while training at USC’s Galen Center. Rolling details on the medical emergency revealed that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect. He spent several days in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Bronny earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March. Last year at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

As became the case with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, returning to action after a cardiac arrest could be daunting. Hamlin suffered his cardiac arrest in January; he was in full health to practice once OTAs started in June but has yet to be activated for a game, nearly nine months after the medical emergency.

OutKick’s Matt Reigle relayed the details of James’ heart condition. At the time of the update in August, the James family sounded optimistic that Bronny could soon return to action. Nearly two months later, a timeline for Bronny’s return still appears uncertain.

The family’s statement read: “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.”