USC Hoops Coach Comments On Bronny James’ Return

All eyes are on Bronny James’ return to action after the USC freshman, and son of Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest July 24.

After suffering the sudden medical emergency at USC practice, medical personnel rushed James to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he remained for three days.

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield gave an update on Bronny this week. Enfield stated that Bronny appears back to normal with his school activities. James’ return to the court remains unclear.

“The good thing is he’s doing extremely well and he’s in class right now. And we all love him,” Enfield said, relayed by ESPN. “I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”

According to 247 Sports, Bronny ranked as the 26th player in the 2023 recruiting class.

HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald’s All American Boys West is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The coach noted, “Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return.”

Bronny earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March. Last year at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The James family released a statement last week, noting that a congenital heart disorder contributed to the medical emergency. The statement added that Bronny is expected to make a full recovery, though a concrete timeline to return is not available.

Enfield added, “He’s a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]. We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win,” Enfield added.