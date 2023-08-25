Bronny James Heart Attack Caused By Congenital Heart Defect Which Is Treatable, Full Recovery Expected

Videos by OutKick

The James family has revealed that the heart attack Bronny James suffered last month was the result of a congenital heart defect that they say can be treated.

A spokesperson representing LeBron James and family released a statement on Bronny’s condition after a series of medical evaluations.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified,” the statement reads. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.”

The statement went on to say that the family is “very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

The 18-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California, the school he committed to earlier this year. The incident led to a brief stay in the ICU, but he was fortunately released within a couple of days.

The incident led to questions about whether or not Bronny would be healthy in time for the start of the 2023-34 college basketball season.

While those questions remain, the family’s statement confirmed that he is on the mend and could be back on the court soon.

