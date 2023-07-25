Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout At USC, In Stable Condition After Stint In ICU

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James, LeBron James’ oldest child, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC on Monday morning. The 18-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is now in stable condition.

A family spokesperson shared a statement with NBA insider Shams Charania writing the following:

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy from the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

At this time LeBron has not addressed his son’s accident or said anything about his current health status. His last tweet came at 8:24 PM ET on Monday when he made a joke about playing in Saudi Arabia if the country offered him a sizable contract.

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023

According to TMZ, a 911 call was placed at 9:26 AM on Monday from USC’s Galen Center where Bronny was unconscious for an unknown amount of time before being taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Bronny, a consensus four-star recruit, committed to USC in early May.