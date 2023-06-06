Damar Hamlin Back As Full Participant At Bills Practice

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin is leading an incredible comeback.

Just months after nearly dying on the field, Hamlin has put on football pads as a full participant at Bills practice. Hamlin showed out Tuesday in complete gear for his first full day of drills this offseason. His career appeared in jeopardy after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest in early January, requiring CPR to be revived after his heart stopped.

READ: DAMAR HAMLIN PARTICIPATES IN PRACTICE AT BUFFALO BILLS OTAS LESS THAN 150 DAYS SINCE ON-FIELD CARDIAC ARREST

Few expected Hamlin to make such a swift recovery. Still, the 25-year-old continues to make well on his promise to return to the NFL.

Hamlin previously suited up for the Bills to solely participate in individual drills. On Tuesday, Hamlin participated in team drills, spending time with the special teams unit.

For the first time in an OTA open to the media, Damar Hamlin wore his helmet and was a full participant in practice. Big step forward. pic.twitter.com/4NVoPBhgFI — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 6, 2023

Throughout his recovery, since the Jan. 2 incident, Damar Hamlin has promoted a platform for heart health and medical training to ensure people with similar heart ailments survive a sudden attack.

With tens of millions in donations, Hamlin launched the “3 for Heart” initiative and teamed up with the American Heart Association to promote CPR readiness.

Damar Hamlin was honored with the George Halas Award for valiantly embarking on his recovery after his near-death experience. He’s got heart and grit to spare.