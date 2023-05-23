Damar Hamlin Participates In Practice At Buffalo Bills OTAs Less Than 150 Days Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered one of the scariest NFL injuries in history last season. On Monday, Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin remained hospitalized for over a week, recovering from the horrific incident. Doctors did not know if he could ever play football again.

But Hamlin is determined to return to the NFL. And Tuesday, he took a major step toward that goal. Hamlin practiced with his Buffalo Bills teammates during the first day of OTAs (organized team activities).

He did not wear a helmet and avoided potential contact, but he did participate in some drills. It’s been 141 days since Hamlin’s heart stopped on the field in Cincinnati.

Well…despite what Sean McDermott said prior, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was in fact out on the field practicing with the team today, participating during the individuals.



No helmet, but otherwise looking like just any other player on the roster. Amazing.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hMX0eg8I2N — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) May 23, 2023

Here's a look at Damar Hamlin today at #Bills OTAs.



He participated in individual drills, but not team periods.



Just the latest step in his comeback attempt after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in early January. pic.twitter.com/alim44rmlD — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) May 23, 2023

Earlier in the day, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin had not yet begun practicing.

Sean McDermott is here. He says Damar Hamlin is not practicing on the field with the team at present. He is in the building working.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kJXbvD9bFV — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) May 23, 2023

Perhaps McDermott wanted Hamlin’s appearance to be a surprise. And, it was.

Damar Hamlin steps back on the field with his Buffalo Bills teammates, favorite for Comeback Player of the Year

To go from not knowing whether he could compete athletically again to back on the field in less than half a year is miraculous.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Hamlin is a heavy favorite to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award this season. DraftKings Sportsbook lists him at -650 to win, well ahead of Tua Tagovailoa (+2000) and Russell Wilson (+2000).

Just getting on the field is a miracle deserving of the Comeback Player award. Not one player in the NFL has had to overcome what Hamlin did — and still does — this offseason.

Welcome back, Damar Hamlin.