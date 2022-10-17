Bronny James Continues To Morph Into LeBron, Makes History With Huge Beats By Dre Deal

Bronny James, the highly-touted son of LeBron James, continues to follow in his old man’s footsteps. James became the first high school athlete ever to sign an NIL deal with Beats by Dre Monday, the same company LeBron signed with 14 years ago when he became their first athlete ambassador.

Beats by Dre celebrated the signing by dropping a commercial featuring Bronny and LeBron, with the eldest James listening to classical music while also going one-on-one with his son on the court.

In case you were worried (hoping?) we’d be done with LeBron James when he eventually retires … don’t worry!

The video concludes with the words “The Legacy Continues.” Phew!

The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son. 👑👑



Shop Beats Fit Pro at https://t.co/7Rut03Sx69@KingJames pic.twitter.com/W45x0tirur — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) October 17, 2022

Bronny James signs with Beats by Dre, Nike

James’ latest signing comes a week after he signed with Nike, another company LeBron’s been with since he broke into the NBA in 2003.

Bronny James was one of five players whom the sportswear giant announced they had struck NIL deals with. The others were Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Stanford’s Haley Jones, and two-more high school stars, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.

Bronny James followed in father LeBron James’ footsteps with a Beats by Dre deal. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Sierra Canyon High School guard still hasn’t made a final college decision, but, as OutKick noted last week, has a long list of potential suitors.

He already has offers from several major schools, including Ohio State, USC, and Oregon – the latter of which also happens to have deep ties to Nike.

Last month, James took a highly publicized visit to Ohio State, where he and his father took in a Buckeyes football game. James later set the Instagram world on fire when he posted several pictures of himself decked out in OSU gear.