Bri Teresi Cuts Ties With The Lingerie Company Honey Birdette After They Used A Male Model: ‘Go Woke, Go Broke’

Golf influencer, and all around Instagram star, Bri Teresi will no longer be working with the lingerie company Honey Birdette. There will be no more lingerie campaigns featuring the brand shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Bri has cut ties with the brand after they posted pictures of male model Jake DuPree modeling their lingerie. The “luxury lingerie brand created for women, by women” faced a ton of backlash recently for their decision to use a male model in an ad campaign.

Bri Teresi, wearing Guess, attends the GUESS Holiday (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GUESS)

Bri was one of the many who wasn’t a supporter of the move. She spoke out in the comment section on the post, which now appears to have been disabled.

She commented, “Sad to see you guys jumping on the woke bandwagon! Once again, another thing taken over by men. Know your audience!”

This comment was pointed out to me through the magic of social media, where I was also learned that she had cut ties with the brand. So I strapped on my big J suspenders and reached out to Bri for confirmation and a comment on the situation.

She confirmed the news. She has in fact cut ties with the brand and will no longer be promoting their lingerie. Bri said, “Yes it’s true. I will no longer be working with the brand.”

Bri Teresi Isn’t The Only One Cutting Ties With The Brand

The unapologetic Trump supporter added to the confirmation, “The only way to stop this nonsense and propaganda is to not support businesses that do not support our values. It’s that simple!”

“As a model I can tell you that an actual woman has been robbed of a place because of a deluded diversity handout. That’s pure misogyny. Now more than ever, we must support businesses that support our values. Go woke, go broke.”

Bri’s not the only recognizable name to stop supporting the lingerie brand. Porn star Brandi Love has also turned her back on the company. She says she’ll never purchase lingerie from them again.

Love sees it as an attempt to erase women and destroy gender. She said, in part, “This movement is attempting to obliterate genders. To make them meaningless. It’s orchestrated to rip apart the fabric of society.”

If Honey Birdette’s goal was to decrease the number of attractive blondes supporting their lingerie brand then mission accomplished. That doesn’t sound like a particularly effective strategy for a lingerie company, but neither does using a male to model.