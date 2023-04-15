Porn Star Brandi Love Vows To Never Buy Honey Birdette Lingerie After Company Uses Male Model

Videos by OutKick

Brandi Love is done with Honey Birdette lingerie.

The popular lingerie brand shocked customers when it promoted male model Jake DuPree, who identifies as non-binary, wearing skimpy lingerie.

As you’d expect, backlash was immediate on the Instagram post of the male model wearing revealing lingerie.

The comments made it clear women weren’t impressed or happy. However, Honey Birdette made it clear it didn’t care.

“Honey Birdette fosters an inclusive and diverse environment, and we will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women, and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie. While thoughtful and constructive discussions are important to push culture forward, hate speech and bullying will not be tolerated on our channels. Comments of this negative nature will be deleted. @jakedupree, you are so talented and have our full support,” the company told OutKick in an exclusive statement.

Customers were upset Honey Birdette used a man to model lingerie. (Credit: Instagram)

While Honey Birdette might not care about upsetting customers, Brandi Love is officially done with the brand.

The popular porn star known for her libertarian and conservative views announced Friday night she’d never buy it again.

Brandi Love is done with Honey Birdette. (Credit: Twitter)

“I am 100% saying that I will never buy their lingerie again,” Love also tweeted in a follow up to the tweet above.

Love speaks exclusively with OutKick about kicking Honey Birdette to the curb.

I’ve known Love for several years, and the moment I saw her tweets, I reached out to dig into why she was done with the brand.

“I grew up at a time where movies were being made about women rising to high places in the workplace, where female musicians, actresses etc were as celebrated as the men. It was a time where feminism and society at large allowed women to be both strong and independent or feminine and traditionally submissive. But regardless of where you were on that scale of femininity, being a WOMAN was celebrated. It was understood that being a woman was unique. It was special. Now it means nothing. They are stripping away every strand of what it means to be a woman. It’s insulting. It’s infuriating,” the star of “This Ain’t Game of Thrones XXX” Friday night.

However, she definitely didn’t stop there. Love made it clear it’s not just about dressing in drag or crossdressing. It has to do with trying to erase women and destroy gender.

She further told me:

This has zero to do with dressing in drag or crossdressing as a lifestyle. It has zero to do with being gay, lesbian or bi. It has zero to do with monogamy or non monogamy. I have so many powerful friends who are active in alternative lifestyles. I’ve spent my career speaking out in favor of them. I’ve literally spent years speaking on college campuses in favor of alternative AND traditional lifestyles. This movement is attempting to obliterate genders. To make them meaningless. It’s orchestrated to rip apart the fabric of society. I know this because it doesn’t allow for the belief that there are two genders regardless of your sexual lifestyle.

Woke marketing is out of control.

It’s truly insane some of the marketing decisions the public has seen over the past few weeks. Bud Light kicked off a massive storm by teaming up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, Nike did the same to sell sports bras and apparel and Honey Birdette used a man to sell lingerie.

Anheuser-Busch’s CEO finally broke his silence Friday afternoon after the beer brand’s stock price had dropped and its market cap had taken a hit.

People don’t want woke ideology and politics injected into what they consume. People just want to drink beer, wear sporting apparel and in Brandi’s case, buy lingerie without having nonsense involved.

Yet, major corporations don’t seem to care what the audience wants. As Honey Birdette told OutKick, Jake DuPree, a biological man, is super talented and any comments about how it’s not good will be deleted.

It’s amazing how the people who claim to be the most tolerate love smashing the delete button. Remember, Nike did literally the exact same thing after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Nike vowed to delete negative comments after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram)

We’ll see which company decides to dip its toes into the chaos next. One thing we know for sure is Brandi Love has zero interest in buying Honey Birdette lingerie ever again. Welcome to the free market and capitalism.