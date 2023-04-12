Lingerie Company Uses ‘Non-Binary’ Male To Sell Skimpy Products

Videos by OutKick
Lingerie company Honey Birdette seems interested in following Bud Light and Nike’s lead when it comes to making unexplainable marketing decisions.
Nike and Bud Light have been facing intense scrutiny after teaming up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
Honey Birdette is now dipping its toes into a similar pool. The lingerie brand posted Instagram photos of Jake DuPree – a self-described “non-binary” person with they/them pronouns – wearing incredibly skimpy lingerie.
You can see the photo below, but be warned many might find it offensive.
As expected, women on the page were not happy. All the top comments on the Instagram post are slamming the decision to use a non-binary man to sell lingerie.
It’s the same spirited reaction many people expressed following the Dylan Mulvaney backlash.
What is the lingerie company Honey Birdette doing?
What’s interesting is that a quick look at the company’s Instagram page seems to indicate this is the first post with DePree.
At the very least, it’s the only post quickly available on Honey Birdette’s page of 1.4 million followers. That means the lingerie brand decided to start sharing this content AFTER the fallout Nike and Bud Light experienced.
Apparently, the people running Honey Birdette saw the outrage, and thought they also wanted to dabble.
Jake DuPree’s personal Instagram page does feature other photos wearing lingerie, including Honey Birdette tagged lingerie.
The company has worked with transgender activist Carmen Carrera.
While this appears to be the first time the company has gone out of its way to promote a biological man in this fashion, Honey Birdette did previously work with a transgender model.
Carmen Carrera, a biological male, previously teamed up with the company. That didn’t seem to spark the outrage seen on the post featuring Jake DuPree.
The company has also been vocal about supporting transgender people, but again, this post with DuPree seems to be taking things to an extreme.
OutKick has reached out to Honey Birdette to figure out the goal of sharing photos of a man in lingerie to move products. We will update with a response when it comes.
