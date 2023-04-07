Nike Warns Instagram ‘Hate Speech’ Will Be Deleted Amid Dylan Mulvaney Backlash

Videos by OutKick

Nike warned people to not share “hate speech” on the company’s Instagram account.

The apparel company has been facing intense scrutiny and criticism after it decided to team up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney – a biological male – in an attempt to sell leggings and sports bras.

People are not happy, and have made their feelings crystal clear on social media and Nike’s Instagram page. Now, the company claims comments it doesn’t like will be deleted.

Nike responds to Dylan Mulvaney backlash.

With intense incoming fire from people upset at the belief Nike is disrespecting women, the apparel company decided to declare its Instagram a place where “hate speech” and “bullying” won’t be tolerated.

“You are an essential component to the success of your community! We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion: Be kind ❤️ Be inclusive ❤️Encourage each other ❤️ Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted,” Nike commented on a Thursday post promoting a shoe.

Below is a screenshot of the comment.

Nike responds to Dylan Mulvaney backlash by threatening to delete comments. (Credit: Instagram)

The comment came as the post was flooded with outrage at the decision to collaborate with Mulvaney. Many comments feature people saying they will never buy Nike products again.

Nike attempts to do damage control after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram)

People flame the company’s reaction.

The outrage with Nike didn’t start with this comment, but this attempt at damage control definitely didn’t help.

In fact, it looks like it just invited more criticism. The responses to the specific comment have been brutally anti-Nike.

Every comment seemed to be totally against Nike and none high up were in support of the company’s decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney.

Nike ripped on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

People flame Nike’s attempt at damage control. (Credit: Instagram)

Dylan Mulvaney has been drawing serious heat for partnerships.

The popular shoe brand is definitely not alone in this situation when it comes to criticism for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light did it first, and the reactions were exactly what you’d expect – there’s a lot of people very upset.

Kid Rock even went viral for murking some Bud Light cases with a gun.

This situation is the latest reminder that dabbling in politics, especially woke politics, isn’t a grand idea. Nike is an apparel company. Now, the focus has shifted to its politics, and the American-based company has seemingly doubled down. It really stepped in the mud and it might have a hell of a time getting out at this point.