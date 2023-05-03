Bomani Jones Actually Tried To Say Something Wasn’t Racist, But Managed To Screw Up The Facts

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s Bomani Jones makes a living calling things racist. His latest is declaring that NFL fans are so racist the league is going to change its rules to make life harder on black quarterbacks.

He previously said all white people are racist.

So, when Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said that he was “ashamed” of NFL teams for not drafting more HBCU players, one could reasonably assume Jones would back him up.

In a crazy plot twist, Jones disagreed with Sanders. Though, most people did. Even Shannon Sharpe came out against Sanders’ comments.

Still, this was an easy opportunity to cry racism and Jones pivoted. Of course, it’s hard to argue that NFL teams are racist during the NFL Draft. Most players drafted are black, after all.

so these are the important questions, to me.



1. how many hbcu players absolutely should have been drafted?



2. in what round should they have been drafted.



here's why i ask… https://t.co/PSE1dXR7tw — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 30, 2023

i can criticize the nfl for a lot of things, but they've demonstrated they'll take on-field talent from wherever the hell they find it. — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 30, 2023

I can disagree with almost everything Bomani Jones says — and I do — but still agree with that last point. The NFL, really all sports, are a meritocracy. It’s why we love them so much.

Teams don’t care about the color of a player’s skin. Can that player help the team win? That’s what matters.

NFL teams don’t care that Deshaun Watson is black AND allegedly assaulted nearly 30 women. The Cleveland Browns even gave him $230M, fully-guaranteed.

The issue is that Bomani Jones went off the racism script, and of course, he screwed up. I’m going to leave the grammatical errors from his tweet intact for full effect.

“if i’m a 7th rd pick, i’d rather not go undrafted and pick my team. so if we’re talking about guys who should’ve gone in the third or fourth and didn’t get drafted, there’s a problem. if it’s fringe guys, the ‘honor’ of being drafted ain’t that functionally important.”

He also tweeted that, “players often get better signing bonuses undrafted because…the free market is back in play.”

plenty of agents would. hell, players often get better signing bonuses undrafted because…the free market is back in play. https://t.co/zf37TzSfOK — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 30, 2023

This is factually inaccurate.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings signed Army undrafted free agent linebacker Andre Carter II.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “Carter signed a deal that includes a $40,000 signing bonus with a $300,000 base contract — one of the biggest commitments ever to an undrafted free agent.”

Carter received one of the biggest contracts EVER given to an undrafted free agent. So, it’s reasonable to assume that almost every other UDFA receives less than that.

So, what does a seventh-round pick in the NFL get? Glad you asked.

According to DraftKings, “The first pick of the seventh round will sign a contract worth approximately $3.963 million and receive a signing bonus of approximately $123,384. The second pick of the round will receive a $3.962 million contract with a $122,980 signing bonus.

“The numbers decrease each pick until the 42nd pick where the player will receive a $3.921 million contract with a $81,928 signing bonus.”

Therefore, the final pick in the NFL Draft — also know as “Mr. Irrelevant” — receives a signing bonus north of $80,000.

Carter, one of the highest-paid UDFA’s ever, received half of that amount. The rookie base salary for drafted players is $750,000. That’s 1.5 times more than Carter.

This is probably why Bomani Jones sticks to the racism claims. When he tries to go off-book, he gets the facts wrong.

Stick to racism, Bomani.

As of now, it’s keeping you employed.

Ironic, isn’t it?