Bomani Jones’ Anti-White Episode Tanks Hard In Ratings

On the most recent episode of the HBO series “Race Theory,” Bomani Jones declared white people, by default, racist.

He claimed one “can never be 100 percent sure that a white person [isn’t a racist].” Jones suggests a white person must prove they are not racist for him not to consider them a racist.

Ironically, he made such a comment in an attempt to defend Kendrick Perkins’ racist commentary toward white NBA players.

You might wonder who would watch a show like that, an openly racist program from an offputting personality.

The answer is no one. Well, hardly anyone.

The anti-white segment aired last Friday and tanked hard in the ratings. The episode drew just 165,000 viewers, an 80 percent decline from its lead-in, Bill Maher.

Few hosts have managed to retain only 20 percent of a lead-in. And none of them have remained employed.

Not since “High Noon” on ESPN has a show tanked to such a degree. Jones also hosted “High Noon.”

But don’t notice the pattern. That’s probably racist, too. You can’t be 100 percent sure.

The show is a disaster. Most weeks it doesn’t rank on the cable charts. When it does, it loses to 1:30 a.m. airings of “The Tiny Chef Show” on Nicktoons.

Tiny Chef dunks on Bomani in the ratings

A kids’ show that airs while kids are asleep beats Bomani who airs in primetime.

#PuppetPrivilege.

HBO has more success airing previews of upcoming drama series at 3:30 a.m. than airing “Race Theory” immediately after its flagship “Real Time” broadcast.

Bomani’s career centers around accusing white people of benefiting from the system. Yet no media personality has benefited from the system more than he has.

His career resume includes the following:

Seeing an ESPN Radio low in the afternoon.

Losing a record-setting percentage of Stephen A. Smith’s television audience on ESPN at noon with record lows.

Getting canceled for record lows at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Tanking 80 percent of John Oliver’s lead-in ratings during his first season on HBO.

Tanking greater than 80 percent of Bill Maher’s lead-in ratings during his second season on HBO.

Suffice to say viewers and listeners alike do not like Bomani Jones, whether it be in the morning, daytime, or primetime. Or on ESPN, ESPN Radio, or HBO.

Thus, one can never be 100 percent sure Bomani Jones’ skin color and anti-white commentary haven’t played a role in him retaining roles while more successful white hosts lost theirs.

Take Bill Simmons, for example.

HBO renewed Bomani but canceled Simmons’ similarly-formatted program that drew more than double the ratings as “Race Theory.”

Makes you wonder.

We are just asking the question, as Jones would say.

OutKick asked HBO for official comment, whether they agree or support Jones’ racist remarks. HBO did not respond.

Could Bomani Jones’ privilege and overt racism land him atop OutKick’s 2023 Woke All-Star Bracket?

