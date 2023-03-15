Bomani Jones Calls White People Default-Racist With Response To Kendrick Perkins-JJ Redick

Videos by OutKick

Bomani Jones tried to capitalize on a viral moment last week between Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick. The latter embarrassed the former on his stance that racist white voters propel unworthy white NBA players to MVP status.

Of course, Jones took the side of Perkins.

Bomani Jones’ brand is declaring black people victims and white people racists. He wasn’t going to change his approach now.

Here’s what Bomani said about Perkins vs. Redick on HBO:

“If you try to make the argument that something doesn’t involve race, might not be the best look to talk over a black man on live television, tell him his argument was flat-out wrong and cut him off over and over again. “Let’s be fair, man. white people aren’t always racially biased. But you can never be 100 percent sure. “You’re acting like Perk’s crazy for bringing it up. That’s what’s crazy. This is America, Jack. And I get that Perk and JJ are just talking about the NBA MVP. But chastising us for saying something might be racist in the land where racism was perfected, that’s how you get pats on the back from folks I know JJ Redick does not want on his side. Via Fox News.

Key line: “white people aren’t always racially biased, but you can never be 100 percent sure.“

In simple terms, Bomani says one can never be 100 percent sure that a white person isn’t a racist, so it’s fair to assume they are.

Such a statement echoes his defense of the promulgation of the Bubba Wallace noose hoax in 2020. Jones stated that because white people have a history of “not treating black people as being of equal levels of humanity,” it’s always safe to suppose white people are being racist again.

That’s essentially what he says here: there’s no proof of a racial bias in MVP voting, but it’s fair to ask if there is one because white people were once slave owners.

Bomani sets the default to “white people are racist.” Jones lives by the rule that white people must prove they are not racist. A rule that’s a far cry from accusing someone of racism for, well, saying or doing something racist.

One cannot disprove a negative. Yet Jones and Perkins declare that to be the burden of proof for white people on account of the sins of their ancestors.

The innocent white baby coming out of the womb tomorrow must prove to Bomani it’s not as racist as a stranger who shared the same skin tone.

It takes an awful lot of white guilt for a white person to convince the skeptics they aren’t a racist.

Luckily, there are a decent amount of sorry whites to meet that criteria — particularly in the office buildings of ESPN, which continues to employ Jones to defame white people despite his lengthy list of failures.

Perhaps that explains why Bomani and others continue to inject race into the contract negotiations of Lamar Jackson. There’s no proof of racism there either. In fact, current NFL contracts show black quarterbacks are the highest-paid.

Yet because black quarterbacks once upon a time faced a stereotype, Jones sees it as a pass to accuse NFL owners of racism against a player, whom he’s weaponized in his crusade against white people.

Jones bothers not to mention that Jackson has missed 35 percent of games over the past two seasons. Seem important when discussing guaranteed money, no?

Bomani on Redick and Perkins

The case of a racial bias against Jackson is as shallow as the case that white voters favor white NBA players.

See, only five of the last 28 MVP winners have been white. As Charles Barkley said, a racial bias looks not like that.

Plus, all five winners deserved it. As Jokic does so far this year, a statement Bomani admits.

And it’s not as if Perkins’ accusations are harmless. Many of those white voters now face the possibility of their bosses and the players they cover looking at them differently.

It’s likely a number of them will vote against Jokic this season just to prove they are not racist, the criteria Bomani requires of white people.

Yet Jones made Redick out to be the bad guy for refuting a baseless screech of racial hysteria. Jones seems to suggest a white man shall never question fake racism. Instead, they must sit there and let the black person spew a narrative without merit, as Perkins’ was.

What Bomani wants is a culture where the overlords look at all white people sideways until they succumb to a type of reverse racism over which the Left fantasizes.

Jones’ vision isn’t far from what ESPN has become — where he, Perkins, and Mark Jones can promote thinly-veiled anti-white racism. Or in Mark Jones’ case, overt anti-white racism.

Bomani’s rant and Perkins’ initial statement sought not to dismantle racial biases. They sought the opposite. Bomani and Perkins want a more racialized society.

Perkins, particularly, is territorial about white players impeding on an overwhelmingly black league.

Jones, meanwhile, knows it’s best for his career if racial hatred is at the forefront of the conversation. The response to Perkins likely made him uneasy as even fellow media members called BS of Perkins’ race-bait.

Ultimately, Bomani Jones hopes the more people who buy into his hypothesis that white people are, by default, racist and privileged — the fewer will see just how privileged and often racist he has been throughout his ratings-challenged career.