Bomani Jones Fails To Chart Again, Loses To Midnight Cornhole Re-Air

Bomani Jones told Twitter followers that he is “uncommonly talented.” He complained in a separate tweet that brands employ white men despite their failures.

Yet, the new season of his HBO program has proven each of his two claims false.

According to the ratings, viewers find Jones uncommonly loathsome. The ratings also suggest HBO is enabling Jones, not a white man, despite his failures.

HBO now airs “Race Theory with Bomani Jones” after “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The network made the move after Jones set record lows following John Oliver, who has a smaller audience than Maher, last season.

Bomani began the year by losing over 80 percent of Maher’s audience, a feat unheard of in television.

But since, the show has moved into uncharted territories. Literally.

Bomani Jones no longer registers on the ratings chart. His viewership is so low that it fails to chart on the daily 150. His episodes draw what the industry calls a “scratch number,” an average too low to count.

Last Friday, he inherited 834,000 viewers from Maher. Yet nearly all 834,000 viewers changed the channel as Jones appeared at the end of Maher’s “New Rules” segment.

We can’t say for certain how low the show fell this week. Again, its ratings are too low to chart and count. But based on the titles that did register, the past two weeks might have served as the biggest embarrassment of Bomani’s career.

A week ago, he lost to something called “The Tiny Chef Show” with its 83,000. The children’s program airs on Nicktoons at 1:30 am.

Meet the green little guy dunking all over Bomani:

Translation: a kid’s show that airs when kids are asleep beat Bomani who airs in primetime.

#GreenPuppetPrivilege.

This week, “Race Theory” lost to a 12:30 am re-air of cornhole. ESPN2 — not ESPN — drew just 66,000 viewers with its midnight airing of a niche sport, more than enough to top Bomani during his Super Bowl preview show.

HBO continuing to air Bomani is an insult to the industry, particularly to those who have seen their shows canceled despite having far larger audiences than “Race Theory with Bomani Jones.”

Shout out to HBO for canceling Bill Simmons for a program that at least doubled, sometimes, tripled, Bomani’s viewers.

#WhitePrivilege.

Bomani Jones is a disaster. He’s ratings poison.

Screeching about racism, calling yourself a victim, and smearing white people– the synopsis of Race Theory — is bad business.

As his career continues to prove, bad business is also Bomani Jones,