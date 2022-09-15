Bob Stoops Skipping Oklahoma-Nebraska Game For Good Reason

Bob Stoops is picking brother Mark Stoops and Youngstown State over Oklahoma.

OK. There’s just a tiny bit more context.

Stoops will miss Saturday’s Oklahoma-Nebraska game to visit brother Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats as they take on Youngstown State.

Bob, the legendary Sooners’ coach, said he wanted to see his brother specifically because he’s coming off a historic win over Florida in which he broke Paul Bryant’s school-record for wins with 61.

Not to mention, he added, that both brothers actually attended Youngstown State.

“It’s always fun to be around family and friends, but (mostly) just to see Mark work, and (other brother) Mike (Stoops),” Stoops told the Louisville Courier Journal.

“To see them work. To see their team up close and personal. I haven’t seen the new (practice) facility and what they’re working with. It’ll just be great to see all of that.”

Mark Stoops breaks Paul Bryant Kentucky football record

Mark Stoops and the Wildcats vaulted up to No. 9 in the AP poll after the win over Florida, and have a couple cupcakes in Youngstown and Northern Illinois before opening October with No. 20 Ole Miss.

This weekend’s family reunion of sorts should give Stoops plenty of time to celebrate. After all, it’s not every day you break a legendary coach’s wins record.

“Mark’s very humble, but you have to acknowledge what he’s done,” Stoops said. “It shows two things – just his ability as a coach and a leader and Kentucky’s ability to win and win in a big way. And I truly believe there’s more to come, that the championships will come.”

Game Ball: @UKCoachStoops, the all-time winningest football coach in UK history. "We've got something special to prove and do this year." pic.twitter.com/F8WWo1EULy — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 11, 2022

While Bob Stoops will miss Oklahoma’s showdown with the now Scott Frost-less Nebraska Cornhuskers, the iconic OU coach – who won 191 games over nearly two decades – that doesn’t mean he won’t do a little tailgating beforehand with some Kentucky bourbon.

“(I’ll try) not to sample very much” he said. “But (I’ll) have a little bit.”