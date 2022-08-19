Mark Stoops Appears To Take Completely Unnecessary Shot At Shane Beamer

Mark Stoops appeared to fire an unprompted shot across the bow of South Carolina coach Shane Beamer with a recent comment.
While speaking with Ryan McGee and Marty Smith, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats talked about how it’s much harder to change the culture than it is to change the climate of a program.
“It’s easy to change a climate. You know, you just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses and you can change a climate, but to change a culture, it’s at the core,” Stoops explained.
For those of you who might not remember, Beamer and the Gamecocks filmed a video over the summer of him dancing to Soulja Boy after putting on some sunglasses.
It’s hard to believe that’s not what Stoops was referring to!
What is up with people taking unnecessary shots these days? AB just fired shots at Tom Brady, and Mark Stoops has now taken a subtle shot at Beamer right after getting into with John Calipari.
People need to relax and stay in their lanes. What benefit is there to taking a shot at a rival SEC East head coach?
How does talking about a video Beamer filmed in July help the Wildcats win? It doesn’t.
Was Beamer’s video a bit corny and cringe? Yes. There’s no question about that, but what he does to hype up his roster is between him and his players.
After winning a total of six games in the two years before Beamer’s arrival, the Gamecocks went 7-6 in 2021 and won a bowl game.
Clearly, Beamer is doing something right!
The good news for both coaches is the Wildcats and Gamecocks will meet October 8 in Lexington. Mark Stoops and Shane Beamer can settle any disputes they might have on the field!