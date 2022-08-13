Shane Beamer Pulls Off Incredible Move To Remind Players How Much The Game Matters To Fans

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer pulled off a great move to remind the Gamecocks how much games matter to fans.

The second-year SEC head coach had his entire team walk to the top rows of Williams-Brice Stadium. He then gave a great speech about what fans go through in order to enjoy the game day experience.

Shane Beamer reminds his players the sacrifices fans make. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“I want you to understand what we do and who we do it for. You all saw a lot of stuff happening on this walk over, you saw people out there trimming those trees to make it look great for game day. You see all the construction, you see the new LED lights and ribbon boards. But imagine you make that walk here. Now you got to climb all those steps to the very top of the upper deck. … People pay money to come watch you guys play, and do that! I don’t want us to lose sight of the sacrifices people make to come watch you guys play down there,” Beamer told his team.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer reminds his players the sacrifices fans make to watch the team play. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

He further added, “You know how our fans are. They’re the best in the country. They’ll be out here when we play Georgia State. It’s at night, and then, they’re also going to do that same walk, same climb when we play Georgia – the second game – at 12 noon when it’s around 100 degrees out here. They’re going to sit out here in the sun, or up here, when you’re damn near touching the sun, for three and half hours for you!”

A big part of our "why" that we won't forget. pic.twitter.com/gZunDpEfZW — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 11, 2022

Outstanding Lesson

This is almost like a scene out of “Friday Night Lights,” and I give all the props in the world to Shane Beamer for doing this for his team.

Whether fans are sitting in the cheap seats or sitting on the 50-yard line, people pay to get into the game.

Shane Beamer gives an awesome speech to the South Carolina Gamecocks. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Fans reach into their wallets, and pull out the money they earned with their hard work. They happily hand it over in order to watch their favorite team play on a Saturday.

It’s never a bad thing to be reminded of that fact, and the Gamecocks got an outstanding lesson.

Absolutely awesome video from South Carolina for fans as we wait for the season to start!