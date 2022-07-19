Shane Beamer Shows Off His Swag Before SEC Media Day Appearance

ATLANTA — If there is one thing we’ve learned about South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer it’s that he will do just about anything in regards to hyping his program. Maybe he learned it from his father, who notoriously showed off his dancing skills in the locker room after a Virginia Tech win.

For the Gamecocks coach, it’s all about drawing the eye to his program no matter the jokes that might ensue.

Take for instance the latest social media video put out by South Carolina on Tuesday morning, knowing Beamer would be taking the stage later in the afternoon at Media Days. There aren’t many coaches around the country willing to do a dance video to prop up the program and social media pages for their team. But Beamer is one of those young coaches that’s looking to do anything he can to help promote what they are doing in Columbia.

Watch Beamer get down in the video below.

Get that mic ready pic.twitter.com/4PtICIuh0Z — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 19, 2022

Now that’s how you make an entrance, even if it’s on campus. You can tell he his genuine with his players and though the video might be cause some to cringe, at least the guy is having a good time with his team.

Props to the ball coach at South Carolina, he’s always showing us a different side of himself. This time with his shades on while taking a glance in the mirror.