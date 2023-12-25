Bloody NASCAR Fight Ends With Death Threats, Bubba Wallace Calls Out ‘Dumba–‘ Fans & Danica Weighs In On Tragic Death

Videos by OutKick

First off, Merry Christmas to all of our NASCAR family here at OutKick and FOX. Big day, as you all know and are currently experiencing.

Second off — what are you DOING reading this?! It’s Christmas. Feel like everyone here should be doing Santa things right now, no?

Just kidding! This is inarguably the most stressful day of the year. Not even kind of close. Christmas Eve > Christmas Day. I’ll die on that hill.

You wake up at the crack of dawn and it’s just pedal to the metal for the next 12 hours. All gas, no brakes. Believe me, I know.

You try to sneak in some Baileys into your second cup of coffee to ease the pain (second, not first. We have some standards around here) but it doesn’t help. Not nearly strong enough to combat the endless hours of gifts, small-talk, pictures and overall chaos.

So OF COURSE you’re reading this right now in your mother-in-law’s bathroom as you search for 10 minutes of peace. No judgement from me. Not here. Not today.

So, allow me to help for just a bit. Let’s look back over the past 36 NASCAR weeks and pick out some of our top moments, huh? If you like bloody fights, death threats, and potential OnlyFans drivers, this is the outlet for you on this Dec. 25.

And, if you hate Bubba Wallace — which I know most of you do — this is also the outlet for you. I think ya’ll are a bit harsh on him, but I’m just the messenger.

Anyway, all that to say we’re gonna get retrospective for one final time in 2023 before the NASCAR offseason barrels towards it’s final month.

Four tires, enough spiked egg nog to knock out a horse, and some Xanax for a couple angry drivers … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Let’s Recycle Some NASCAR Content And Try To Grab A Couple Christmas Day Pageviews’ edition — is LIVE!

Was this the greatest NASCAR fight of all time?

This little number took place at Talladega (of course it did) back in October, and included a couple relatively unknown drivers down in the Truck series.

Ever heard of Nick Sanchez? Neither had I, until he pretty much tried to murder Matt Crafton on an otherwise sunny Alabama afternoon:

Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton trigger a big crash coming to two to go at Talladega: https://t.co/IzEq3m4FXM pic.twitter.com/LBQrLRJYrr — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 30, 2023

new angle of nick sanchez vs matt crafton#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/P3t7mumHnM — Movement (@Movement20_) September 30, 2023

What anger. What pure, terrifying anger.

I’m gonna f–king kill you at Homestead! You f–ked with the wrong guy, motherf–ker!

I’ve never heard that come from a NASCAR driver’s mouth, at least not publicly. Did Nick Sanchez threaten to murder Matt Crafton at Homestead?

Gee, I don’t know … let’s ask him, and then maybe ask his PR girl!

Nick Sanchez out of the care center, here’s what he had to say. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/A3L3bDRXDx — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) September 30, 2023

“We’re not answering that.”

Holy crap. That’s Lawyer 101 stuff right there. You plead the fifth until you run out of fifths to plead. That’s how you stay outta the clink, as Michael Scott would say.

What a psychopath. Great for the #content world, though! Thank you, psycho Nick. And Merry Christmas, pal.

What a whirlwind NASCAR season for Bubba Wallace

OK, let’s get back to the NASCAR Cup guys we all know and love … like Bubba Wallace!

He’s easily the most polarizing driver in the garage and in these spaces. You either love him or haaaaaaaaaaaate him. No in between.

Well, I’m in between because I actually like his fire and the fact that he’s not a robot like 90% of the drivers, but also know the BS when I smell it.

Like alllllllll of this:

The deficit for @BubbaWallace entering tonight was 19 points.



He overcame that and then some. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sWavkbjcQ0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 17, 2023

Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola on the pit road shove. pic.twitter.com/QxUIq6huQp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 30, 2023

That last one was actually pretty funny. What the hell could Bubba have said to ARIC ALMIROLA to piss him off that much? Remember when I talked about those robots in the NASCAR garage? Aric with an A certainly falls into that category.

Now, maybe my favorite moment from Bubba in 2023 was when he called out all the Dumbass Race Fans (DARFS!). I love a good pot-stirrer, and Bubba is among the best in the business at that.

He’s also pretty good at flipping off America!

Bubba Wallace wasn't supposed to win a race, win a race under green, make the Round of 16, make the Round of 12, etc. etc.



'DARFs keep moving the goal posts' he says.



Wallace won the pole for Texas and intends to keep working to silence the critics



🤫https://t.co/MhUIBpIJWe — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) September 24, 2023

Best moment of 2023? The punch that was a long time coming

That little sneaky bird was all ya’ll could talk about for days. Hilarious. I loved it. Sneaky middle fingers in otherwise serious situations will never not be funny, even if they involve Bubba Wallace.

Now, let’s get to hands down (and gloves up!) the best, most viral moment of the 2023 NASCAR season.

It took place waaaaaaaaaaay back in May and involved one driver who got fired for liking a George Floyd meme, and another who is among the most hated in the entire garage.

Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson … step right up!

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Danica Patrick still making NASCAR waves in 2023

A solid fight. Not the best you’ll ever see, but one that NASCAR fans can certainly hang their hats on for this year.

Wish the no-fun security dude would’ve just been a second late to the party, though, so Noah could get a shot in. Bit unfair there, but what can you do?

Now, before you flush and get back to the grind out in the living room, let’s check in on a completely unfiltered Danica Patrick, who can read a room with the best of ’em!

Danica Patrick is fucking insufferable man, what a weird thing to stick your nose into and post about somebody less than 24 hours after their ex has died of cancer pic.twitter.com/Ok0LaPqXOb — Patrick🇮🇪 (@P4tr1ck1869) September 18, 2023

Hooters Gianna, Sam Busch, McCall Gaulding and Natalie Decker help us ring in the new year

I mean, just such a wild comment to make.

The quick backstory …

Back in September, Sherry Pollex — the longtime girlfriend of Martin Truex Jr. — sadly died from Ovarian cancer at 44. Pollex and MTJ broke up earlier this year after over a decade together, but she was still a staple in the NASCAR world.

She became a fixture in the community over the past decade for her fundraising efforts fighting the disease, and the event she’d become most known for — the annual NASCAR charity gala Catwalk for a Cause — was held just one week before she ultimately died.

Anyway, go back and read Danica’s beautiful tribute — which was in response to MTJ’s statement on Sherry’s passing — now that you have all the context …

Yiiiiiiiiiiikes. Unfiltered Danica has and always will be such a wild card. You just never know what you’re gonna get.

OK. I think you’ve officially reached your time-limit in the bathroom before everyone starts to get a little suspicious.

As you mentally prepare yourself to head back out, here are some of the top NASCAR WAGs of 2023 to take you home.

Merry Christmas.