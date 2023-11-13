Bubba Wallace ‘Questioning Everything’ In Bizarre Post, NASCAR Wife Shows Off Nudes & Racing Legend ‘Down To Final Days’

Videos by OutKick

It was the first Sunday without NASCAR in pretty much nine months, so we’re gonna go ahead and take our ball and go home for the winter.

See ya’ll in Daytona.

Just kidding! We’re not one of those woke losers who takes time off because they’re tired after a couple months of work. Nope. We’re gonna work even HARDER now that it’s the offseason, because this award-winning column is BUILT for the offseason.

The Tom Brady Patriots were built for the postseason, and we’re built for Nov-Jan. Because guess what? The NASCAR world doesn’t sleep.

The wives are now FREE to do whatever the hell they want for the next three months. Their weekends are BACK, and that means we’re about to get some bachelorette party shenanigans, weddings, and maybe a couple trips to warmer weather. We’ll see.

So, off we go!

Bubba Wallace finished the year pretty strong, but he started the offseason pretty weak. Our man is down in the dumps as we start the second week of November, so we’ll check in on him.

Elsewhere, soon-to-be NASCAR wife McCall Gaulding had her bachelorette party over the weekend — see, told you! — and it did NOT disappoint. Didn’t figure it would.

Hooters Gianna and Ryan Blaney took over New York, the 2023 NASCAR TV ratings were abysmal and we have some pretty sad news to discuss.

Unfortunately, it appears an absolute legend of the sport — broadcaster Ken Squier — is down to his final few days, according to good buddy — and current MRN turn reporter — Dave Moody.

It’s a huge bummer, but we’re gonna honor Ken the only way we can.

OK, enough stalling. Four tires, a couple pumps of Sunoco racing fuel, and maybe a hug for Bubba … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘One Week Down, A Billion To Go’ edition — is LIVE!

Bubba Wallace starts NASCAR offseason on a pensive note

Honestly, it was a career year for OutKick fans’ favorite driver. I know ya’ll don’t wanna hear it, but it was. He advanced all the way to the second round of the playoffs in his first career postseason appearance, and was noticeably faster from the jump.

He didn’t win, but finished with five top-5s, 10 top-10s (nice job on the uniformity, Bubba), and a career-high 285 laps led. Wallace also finished 10th in the points, by far a career best.

Sure, there were plenty of head-scratching and eye-rolling moments along the way — he didn’t lose his signature faint in front of the car after the race bit — but it was still a banner year for Bubba Wallace.

Unless, of course, you’re Bubba Wallace:

.@BubbaWallace with some reflection on his IG story after the 2023 season ⬇️



🗣️ “To my peeps out there staring at a blank wall, I’m with you. Tomorrow is another day. Another opportunity. Keep after it.” pic.twitter.com/GiR9443gys — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) November 6, 2023

McCall Gaulding shows future NASCAR wives how it’s done

Good lord. Bubba, buddy — let’s relax for two seconds, huh? Guy, we JUST started the offseason. No need to get too deep before Thanksgiving. Should someone check in on him?

I mean, goodness. I appreciate the hell out of Bubba’s competitiveness. It’s why I don’t completely crap on him like a lot of you want me to, because at least he’s got an ounce of fire and personality — unlike most of the garage.

But he’s also dramatic as hell — as I’ve said from Day 1. This is just another example. There HAS to be a balance, and this little depressing debrief from an otherwise strong season ain’t it.

Also — tough five hour plane ride for wife Amanda. Could you just imagine just sitting there on the plane across from seething, emotion-less Bubba, and him just staring into your soul for five hours? Brutal. That’s what vows are for, though.

And hey — the Wallaces have a big 1-year anniversary coming up! Congrats in advance.

Speaking of …

It was a great year for NASCAR TV ratings!

What a weekend for the future Mrs. Smith! And hey, nice little cameo from fellow NASCAR WAG Jenna Petty — the GF of Harrison Burton. The girls have been stuck at the track for 36 weeks straight, so it’s well past time to get out of the house and have a little fun.

Show me your nudes themed brunch was a good one, too. Brought me right back to college at the very start of the sexting era. A simpler time. Now it’s all OnlyFans, and the thrill of the dance is just sort of gone.

Respect the homage to the old days, McCall.

I’m sure NASCAR would love to be back in the old days, too, after seeing the latest batch of TV numbers.

NASCAR finishes quiet season with decline for Phoenix finale.



Click image for full 2023 ratings recap, including numbers for every race: https://t.co/8sWca5UxXQ — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) November 10, 2023

I’m puzzled by the tv numbers because at the track it feels like things are moving in a positive way. Feels like more fans are attending races, feels like there’s more excitement on the property about the event. And personally my own enjoyment of the races themselves feels like… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 10, 2023

An ode to Ken Squier after some sad weekend news

Look, I’ve warned ya’ll for months now these were gonna be bad, especially the playoffs. And you know why!

STOP MAKING NASCAR GO UP AGAINST FOOOOOOOTBALL! Idiots! It’s not that hard. You wanna know why the Bristol night race — one of the best races of the year back in the day when it was run in August — was literally watched by 12 people?

Because it was run on a Saturday night during college football season on the USA Network. How many folks south of the Mason-Dixon were watching NASCAR over Florida-Georgia on Sept. 16?

Come on. It’s really simple. Shorten the season and end it on Labor Day weekend. There. Fixed it. Not one single driver in the garage would complain. Fans wouldn’t, either. I promise.

Now, on the way out, I’m gonna unfortunately bring the mood down a few notches. Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier ain’t doing well. He’s had some pretty major health battles over the years — COVID, a stroke, he recently fell, etc.. — and it doesn’t sound great.

..

with a sold-out crowd of race fans hanging on every word.



Unfortunately, Ken was unable to attend, and his family has asked that I share you with you all that he is almost certainly in his final days.



The last three years or so have been extremely difficult… — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) November 13, 2023

this week proved too much for even Kenley to overcome.￼



Today’s gathering at the NERM was a Squier lovefest from beginning to end,￼ and while he would have pretended to hate every minute of the praise, love and attention, I sure wish he could have been here there to hear it.￼ — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) November 13, 2023

Sad. No other way to put it. Just sad. Ken was obviously well before my time because I’m only 30, but believe me, I know his voice as well as anyone. It’s NASCAR in a nutshell. It’s the glory days of NASCAR.

He was the play-by-play for NASCAR on CBS for over two decades, coined the term The Great American Race for the Daytona 500, and was on a billion different networks over the years. Wherever the race was, Ken was there.

He even came back over the past few years for an annual cameo in the NBC booth during the Southern 500 at Darlington. Remember when he called Erik Jones The Jones Boy? Hilarious. Iconic.

Anyway, I grew up with Mike Joy. Most of you, though, grew up with Ken Squier. He’s 88 now, and not doing well.

Legend.

Ken Squier always made famous and great NASCAR calls moments, but his call during 1979 Daytona 500 on the final lap with Cale Yarborough & Donnie Allison & fight and Richard Petty winning the Daytona 500 will always remain one of the greatest NASCAR calls moments of all time. https://t.co/DZO3Yg38Sf pic.twitter.com/n8uoOquYEG — Trevor Bailey (@trevorsports_98) November 13, 2023

Unfortunate to hear about Ken Squier’s deteriorating health



I wasn’t around during Ken’s prime time as a analyst, but was fortunate enough to hear him in 2016,2016 at Darlington.



Praying for Ken ✍️ #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/etbGDWIZwY — 🇺🇸Josh Kurz🏁 (@JoshKurz02) November 13, 2023

Hooters Gianna and Ryan Blaney take us into the week

Gets me every time.

OK, that’s enough for today. Offseason: Week 1 in the books. And hey, less than 100 days till we’re back in Daytona!

Take us home Hooters Gianna, Rhino and … Larry Mac! What a threesome.