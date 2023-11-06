Ryan Blaney Wins Title, GF Gianna Goes Viral, NASCAR Might Be Racist Towards White Guys, Wives Go Sexy For Halloween & Butt-Grab Caught On Camera

Videos by OutKick

The people’s champion — Hooters Gianna! — is now a NASCAR Cup Series champion! What a way to start the first Monday of November. I guess Ryan Blaney won, too, but we respect rockets around here, and as the first NASCAR publication to give Gianna Tulio here due, this one was special for me.

I’m just glad the rest of the world saw what MMPS has seen for the better part of 18 months now. And buddy, they SAW her up on stage yesterday with Ryan Blaney. Trust me. She wasn’t trending on social media because of her elite driving skills.

We’ll break it all down here in a bit, because we had a WILD end to the 2023 NASCAR season.

Side note: how about the season just being over? Just like that. When football starts, you sort of lose the appreciation you had for NASCAR during the summer because the King is back. But let’s not forget who got us through the Dog Days.

OK, let’s get back on track for the final in-season Monday Morning Pit-Stop of the year. That’s in-season, by the way. We don’t stop during the offseason here. Hell, we THRIVE during the offseason here.

Yes, Angry Ryan Blaney is a Cup champ after a good, clean race with Kyle Larson at Phoenix. The Truck race Friday night, however, was NOT clean and everyone was upset by it. I’m not because I like content, but I’ll let you be the judge.

What else? Hooters Gianna — duh. Sexy Halloween costumes from other NASCAR WAGs — including a couple OGs. Oh yeah! NASCAR was also accused last week of being racist against white guys. True story. Feel like we should hit on that, too.

Four tires, enough fuel to get us from here to Daytona in February, and maybe a couple Hooters wings to hold us over this offseason … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Well, Now What Do We Do?’ edition — is LIVE!

Ryan Blaney went on a heater to end the NASCAR playoffs and was the best car Sunday

…. when it mattered.

And guess what? That’s all that matters today. Some dummies on Elon’s insufferable social media app (what the hell’s it called now?) are complaining because Ryan Blaney only won one race during the regular season and frankly wasn’t anything special until about a month ago.

That’s when he won at Talladega to advance to the Round of 8, and then at Martinsville last week to advance to the championship.

He didn’t even win yesterday — Ross Chastain did! — but he was the best car of the four championship drivers when it mattered — both at the end of the yesterday’s race and the end of these playoffs.

The regular season in NASCAR is quickly becoming like the NBA, by the way. As long as you don’t break your leg in a snowboarding accident, you’re gonna be in the playoffs if you’re one of the top dogs. And then, as you see, anything can — and will — happen.

Blaney passed Kyle Larson with the laps winding down to put himself in position to win the title, and then held on at the end to become a NASCAR champion. He was aggressive all afternoon, overcame a late pit road blunder, and out-dueled arguably the series’ top driver right now for a title.

I rag on NASCAR a lot around here, but yesterday was a good day for the sport.

As for Rhino’s aggressiveness …

RYAN BLANEY AND KYLE LARSON RACING FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP!



GET TO NBC AND PEACOCK NOW! pic.twitter.com/L5OIw8qrmU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 5, 2023

Ryan, did you hit Ross on purpose? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T1ZPMO0jNu — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2023

NASCAR fans were all in their feelings over the truck race

Those couple laps between Larson and Blaney were awesome yesterday. The racing really wasn’t great this year IMO, but those were some A+ laps.

Now, let’s travel back in time before we move forward and check in on the truck fellas from Friday night …

Ben Rhodes — who’s a pistol, by the way. Look him up — won his second straight title, but nobody really cared about that. Instead, the last 31 laps were filled with intentional wrecks, multiple cautions, finger-pointing, bitching and moaning, and nonstop chaos.

Sounds awesome, doesn’t it? Hell, we’re talking about today. Seems like good PR to me. Alas, though, it left all the purists angry as all get-out.

Essentially … Carson Hocevar wrecked Coery Heim, who then wrecked him back, and that wreck basically screwed Grant Enfinger out of a title.

All three guys were in the championship, which pretty much gave that bad boy straight to Ben Rhodes.

Got it?

CARSON HOCEVAR IS DONE FOR THE NIGHT. Corey Heim sent him into the wall. https://t.co/Vb4xP3JH8w pic.twitter.com/Gap4jU4SNp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) November 4, 2023

“Embarrassing for the sport”



Martin Truex Jr was not a fan of the truck series race last night and believes Carson Hocevar’s remorse is just an act.



🎥 @m_massie22 pic.twitter.com/zrLwX8xNJr — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) November 4, 2023

This dumbass will never learn. — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) November 4, 2023

This is what happens when there’s no rules, no officiating. You get a product like this. “The show” has taken over US Motorsports and why it’s hard to take seriously. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 4, 2023

This is an absolute embarrassment. — Matt Tifft (@matt_tifft) November 4, 2023

Grant Enfinger was 2 laps from being a champion. A couple of literally kids couldn’t hold their retaliation until the race was over.



It changed legacy’s tonight. It cost people bonus money. It is unacceptable.



Absolute highway robbery. https://t.co/dNlAVwi0aE — Jason Galvin (@Jason_Galvin) November 4, 2023

Hooters Gianna captures the world’s attention

First of all, for Denny Hamlin to chime in with any comment is hilarious. Love that dude. Absolute villain and still tries to talk like a sane person. Animal.

I said it earlier and I’ll say it again, there’s no such thing as bad PR for the NASCAR TRUCK SERIES. None. It’s Monday and I’m talking about it. I promise you, that doesn’t happen if it’s an orderly finish.

Did we need to wreck the hell out of each other like that? No. Probably not. But enough with the “embarrassing” talk. Let’s all get off our collective high horse and call it what it is. We don’t watch the truck series for the great racing. We watch it for the chaos. Trust me.

I LOVE the truck guys, because you usually get pure anarchy from them every Friday night.

Now, let’s all congratulate Hooters Gianna Tulio on her damn NASCAR championship. There ain’t a WAG in the garage who’s more deserving.

And now, she’s arrived. The world knows Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend now, and it’s only a matter time until she takes off like the true rocket ship she is.

Strap in.

I just wanna say that Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend is stunning and absolutely gorgeous!! pic.twitter.com/4zCLv3ReDH — 𝓚𝓲𝓶𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓵𝔂 (@kimmiek2006) November 6, 2023

who's the girl? — Liam Wielert (@liamwielert_06) November 6, 2023

NASCAR in hot water for being racist against white males

Congrats to Ryan Blaney. Congrats to Gianna Tulio. What a day, what a season. Can’t wait to see what the offseason celebration looks like.

By the way, zero and I mean ZERO percent chance Rhino doesn’t get on a knee over the next few months. Bloodbank guarantee.

You’re now a NASCAR champion, buddy. Time to act like it.

Speaking of white NASCAR drivers … do I have a DOOZY for you!

"America First Legal, led by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, asked the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate Nascar and Rev Racing for 'illegal discrimination against White, male Americans.'" – @Business https://t.co/szZEXDfB8D — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 2, 2023

From Bloomberg:

The group claimed that Nascar and Rev Racing’s DEI programs—including its “diversity driver development program,” “diversity pit crew development program,” and the “NASCAR diversity internship program”— violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race and sex.

These programs previously specified that they were intended for women and ethnic minorities, but were updated on Sept. 1 to say they sought applicants of “diverse backgrounds and experiences,” according to the AFL’s letter to the EEOC.

Despite the language change, it claimed that Nascar and Rev Racing are continuing to carry out unlawful hiring practices “under the cloak of a ‘diverse backgrounds and experiences’ rebranding.”

Let’s rate these Halloween costumes

Look, I don’t get serious here. I just don’t. Who wants to start a Monday like that? So, when I see this, I just find it funny to accuse NASCAR — NASCAR! — of not hiring enough white dudes.

It’s just a funny image, because I’m pretty sure the entire garage sans Bubba and Daniel Suarez is white.

Now, is the whole DEI thing ridiculous in general — not just in NASCAR but the world? Yes. Absolutely. It’s beyond silly and dumb.

I was the boss at my former job, which tells you how bad they were/are, and believe me when I tell you how dumb it is. I’ve been in some meetings that would make your heads SPIN, but that’s for another day.

It’s just a funny image in this case, that’s all. No idea if the claim has any legs at all, and I can assure you we’ll never find out because the power’s that be won’t let that happen. So we might as well just laugh at it and move on …

… to Halloween costumes! Hey, McCall Gaulding, nice work. Welcome back.

Happy Halloween, from Purple Vest Guy 560 📸 pic.twitter.com/W6CX8iA3s5 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) October 31, 2023

Let’s grab some butt with Kyle Larson as we head into the NASCAR offseason

Solid work all around. Nice job, everyone. How miserable is Kyle Busch in those pics? Guy can’t WAIT for Nov. 1.

Couple quickies on the way out …

First, we can’t go all day without congratulating Kevin Harvick on a badass NASCAR Cup Series career.

Nobody in this sport came in under harder circumstances — replacing Dale Sr. — and Harvick didn’t flinch. He was also the perfect person to put in Dale’s seat. If there was one driver I’d want in a foxhole with me when/if things go south in this country, it’s Kevin Harvick.

Let’s all drink a Busch Light for him on his way out. See you in the booth, KH. Thanks for the ride.

Finally, while Kyle Larson ultimately came up short yesterday, I think he’ll sleep just fine at night this offseason.

Atta boy! I saw it. You all did, too. That’s why you’re Monday Morning Pit-Stop readers. You’re smarter than the rest. See things other don’t.

What a season. What a year. What a ride.

And now, for the first time since January … take us home, Larry Mac.

What do you wanna see more of this offseason on MMPS? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.