NASCAR Driver Who Got Fired For Liking George Floyd Meme Gets Even Better Ride, Which Is Another Loss For The Cancel Culture Crowd

Noah Gragson, who was suspended by NASCAR in August and essentially fired from his job because he liked a George Floyd internet meme two months prior, is back in the sport for a top-tier organization.

Once again, the woke crowd takes a loss, and so does NASCAR, which foolishly — but not surprisingly — bent the knee to a bunch of angry keyboard warriors last summer.

Welcome to Stewart-Haas Racing, Noah Gragson! I promise you, they are far better than the team you left. What a comeback!

NEWS: @StewartHaasRcng announces @NoahGragson will drive the No. 10 car as part of a multiyear deal starting in 2024. pic.twitter.com/figbNH83Ba — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 13, 2023

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson is back with Stewart-Haas Racing

Perfection. Sanity wins again, and it’s not at all surprising that it comes in the form of Tony Stewart. Smoke has never cared what NASCAR has said or done — I believe earlier this year he called them a bunch of wimps, which was hilarious — and now he’s giving Noah Gragson a much-deserved second chance.

Frankly, though, he shouldn’t even need a second chance. This whole thing was so silly to begin with, but we live in 2023 and cancel culture and woke politics and the constant fear of the Twitter mob (and woke sports media) always wins.

That’s what happened in August when one reporter discovered that Gragson had liked this below meme from MAY, and decided it was time to cancel him.

Yep. That’s it. That’s what got Noah Gragson suspended and fired. Seriously.

Anyway, Gragson’s former team — Legacy Motor Club, which used to be Petty Motorsports until Jimmie Johnson came in and took over the entire thing — suspended him.

Less than a week later, Gragson asked for his release. Not surprising, and I’d speculate that Legacy wanted out of the Gragson deal long before the George Floyd meme because he wasn’t having a great rookie season and this was the bullet they needed.

But that’s neither here nor there. That’s for another day and another time.

Anyway. that’s pretty much the last we heard of him — until late yesterday, when Stewart-Haas announced he would replace the outgoing Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Ford.

“Noah deserves to be in the NASCAR Cup Series and we’re very happy to have him as the driver of our No. 10 Ford Mustang,” said Stewart. “Noah has performed at every level where he’s competed and has regularly been in championship contention. That’s the kind of driver we need at Stewart-Haas and that’s why Noah is a part of our team.”

Amen. Another win for the anti-cancel culture crowd. The whole thing was a joke four months ago and it’s still one today.

Suspending a driver for liking something on the internet? Come on. Was it dumb? Sure, especially given Gragson’s line of work.

But a fireable offense? Only in 2023. Glad Noah’s back for ’24.

As Bill Belichick would say — on to Daytona.